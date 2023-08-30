Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With Him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.” Psalm 16:8/NIV
“I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With Him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.” Psalm 16:8/NIV
Important consideration: Why do they make your automobile windshield 6-feet wide and the rearview mirror 6-inches wide? This will encourage you to focus more on what is ahead of you instead of what is behind.
A wise and insightful person asked me the question about windshields and rearview mirrors which initially stumped me. The response I received certainly made sense to me and gave me a different perspective about automobile parts.
There are so many things around us in life that are intended for a primary purpose; but, may parallel various aspects of our life. If we should be looking ahead in life making sure we are going in the direction intended, why do we sometimes keep looking behind us and focus too much on events from the past?
We all have had many troubling and difficult encounters in life that cannot be forgotten. These events may be so devastating and traumatizing, it is hard to forget them. Following these adverse events, we may be so focused on them (rearview mirror) that we are paralyzed with fear and incapable of effectively completing the work that lies ahead of us.
Psychological roots in the form of memories of past painful experiences may negatively impact our ability to maintain a forward focus (windshield). Perhaps this is easy to recognize, but how do we get our eyes out of the rearview mirror? Let’s explore the Bible for insights and answers!
There was an occasion when the Apostle Paul was stoned and left for dead, but he recovered and hopped to his feet and marched on with his mission (Acts 14:19-23). His mission was the “Great Commission” involving spreading the Good News about Jesus Christ! This definitely gave Paul a forward focus helping him to keep looking through his “windshield!”
The Bible tells us stories of Paul being beaten, scorned, persecuted, shipwrecked, imprisoned and starved. Despite this, his eyes were not focused on these past negative events, but he had a forward focus to move on and continue spreading the Good News! How can we learn from Paul’s psychology which kept him forward focused and productive?
The Bible is God’s Word which provides valuable insights regarding His strengths and how these help us! Psalm 18:2 (NIV) is a great example of this idea: “The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold” (Psalm 18:2/NIV). Also, “The Lord is my strength and my defense; He has become my salvation” (Psalm 118:14/NIV).
These Bible verses reassure us of where our strength comes from and who our defender is! Perhaps keeping this in mind, we will be able to keep looking through the windshield (forward focused) and not the rearview mirror (painful past). Good to consider!
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
