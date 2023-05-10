DEVOTION MAIN I

In Overcoming odds of 1 in 292.2 million there was once the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.05 billion prize, which he gained from a $2 ticket. It is incredible to see how so many Americans suppose that type of cash would convey to them actual happiness. The truth is that previous winners of lotteries simply did not know how to handle that sort of cash and their lives have been ruined by means of such a “blessing.”

Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.