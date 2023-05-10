The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
In Overcoming odds of 1 in 292.2 million there was once the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.05 billion prize, which he gained from a $2 ticket. It is incredible to see how so many Americans suppose that type of cash would convey to them actual happiness. The truth is that previous winners of lotteries simply did not know how to handle that sort of cash and their lives have been ruined by means of such a “blessing.”
I assume that as a child, we idea about discovering that bottle with the genie in it who would furnish us three wishes. It was exciting to see how our buddies imagined all their needs fulfilled and bring them happiness. It was once fun, however the fact is there is no magic genie.
Suppose that you were to ask God to provide you simply one thing. What would it be? Take simply a second to assume this from my previous scenario. If He promised to furnish you one request, what would you ask for? What above all else would deliver you the biggest joy?
David, the man after God’s own heart, prayed that God would simply do one for him. His phrases were, “One thing I have desired of the Lord, that will I seek . . .” Now if these were your words how would you finish his sentence? What is that one thing above all else would you ask God to give you? David desired one thing. He knew the nature of God was to answer his prayer so he asked God to give him just one thing.
“One thing I have desired of the Lord, that will I seek: That I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord and to inquire in His temple” (Psa. 27:4). Nothing in this world would bring greater happiness to David than this one request.
Look at David wished for, he longed to dwell in the house of the Lord as long as the Lord was there, above everything else he desired to be with God. There is something for us that is greater than bodily being in the tabernacle. David’s one request is so effectively reachable for us!
He longed to behold the splendor of the Lord. Take time to learn about the splendor of our God. David lived earlier than when Jesus came. He by no means saw God in the flesh. However we see Him each time we examine His Word and He is beautiful. We are in a position to see the splendor of the Lord higher than David ever did!
Finally, David longed to inquire of the Lord. David only had, at best, nine books of the Bible. We have 66! We can inquire and recognize the Lord in ways that David ever did. We are so much more blessed than David!
The true blessings in this life are spiritual. Don’t waste your life chasing foolish wishes that are so material. David’s one wish should be the one we first think of!
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizon Ministries in Kingsport.
