Secrets. Abraham Lincoln asked his wife, “Can you keep a secret?” She smiled with excitement and eagerly answered, “Oh, yes,” anticipating a juicy tidbit.
He replied, “So can I,” and walked away.
There are so few secrets today. The internet gives the appearance of anonymity, but nearly everything is traceable. Electronic devices have a history feature to show where we have been. Messages show routing. What we think is hidden is usually not.
King David was Israel’s most successful king ever. He had defeated the Philistines, returned with the ark of the covenant, and for the first time chose not to lead his army into battle, but rather, stay home. In his boredom one night he spotted a beautiful young woman bathing on her rooftop (ironically she was named Bathsheba). He lusted after her and sent a messenger to summon her to his private chambers. She soon announced she was pregnant. Her husband was an officer in David’s army.
In an attempt to deceive everyone, the king tried to bring the husband back home with bogus requests so it would appear the child was his. Urriah had too much integrity to enjoy the pleasures of his wife while his own soldiers were on the battlefield. In frustration, David had his commanders arrange for the noble Urriah to be abandoned in the heat of intense fighting and he died as the apparent father of the unborn child. Murder. By the king’s command. The secret was buried in a cemetery and King David’s sin would be hidden for good. He took Bathsheba to be his wife and all was well … or so he thought.
One day David’s royal chaplain, Nathan, came to visit him. He told the story of a poor citizen who had a young lamb and nothing else. A wealthy neighbor was preparing for a party with many guests. He stole the little sheep, butchered it for the dinner and left the peasant with nothing. David was outraged and demanded justice for the victim. He insisted the offender pay four times what he had taken.
Nathan looked his king in the eye and calmly replied, “O king, you are that man.” David wept at the thought that his secret sin had come before God. He would pay the penalty with four catastrophes coming among his own children.
After great confession, God was not done with him. He would eventually be a wise king and write many songs of praise (Psalms) to the Lord. But only after his secret came out.
Would your family and friends be disappointed at what they might find on your phone, your computer or in a desk drawer? With God, there are no secrets, but there is great grace and mercy to the ones who share the desire of this king. “Create in me a clean heart, O God; renew a right spirit within me.”
Amen, O king.
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.
