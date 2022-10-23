The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
I was a young pastor raised in the suburbs of a large city. Inner city life was unfamiliar to me. While my parents were of the working poor class, the sight of urban poverty was so very strange. The first time I attended a national convention of my religious denomination, it took me to Dallas, Texas. It was a new experience. It was 1985, and my denomination was facing a showdown on theology and doctrine. Emotions were high, and it seemed so many had their teeth set on edge.
For several days, I went from convention hotel to conference facilities and to restaurants and eventually to the streets of this huge city. People were everywhere, all kinds of people. The buildings reached to the sky. I made friends easily, including one rural pastor who also seemed amazed at all the sights of this fascinating metropolis.
As we walked down the sidewalk between sessions, a slight figure emerged from his seat in the shadows. A gaunt black man stepped toward us. He was wrapped in a blanket. His shoes were tattered, and his eyes were hollow. He pleaded with us, “Sirs, will you feed me?”
I was stunned. I rarely ventured downtown in my city. I had some black friends in high school and college, but this tragic human totally caught me unprepared. I started to reach for my wallet, but the older pastor was quicker. As he started to pull some cash from his billfold, the old man shouted with a shaky voice, “No! I don’t want your money. In the name of Jesus, will you just feed me?”
My friend quickly put his arm around those feeble shoulders and offered, “Of course! I saw a restaurant just around the corner. Let’s go get a bite to eat.”
Some people struggle with what makes us Christian. Is it doctrinal unity and seminary curriculum agreement? Maybe budget approval or leaders chosen?
I am haunted by this precious episode, because the kind country pastor knew what makes us Christian: It is when the followers of Jesus exhibit the grace and mercy of our Lord. Let us go and do likewise.
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.
