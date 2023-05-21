The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
Most people that I know have absolutely no interest in what their name means, its origin, etc. I am totally the opposite, I love names. It all started when I was in the Army with a fellow soldier named Francis Xavier Presbleck the third. We called him alphabet.
We read about the three Hebrew boys in the first chapter of Daniel; Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego. What do their names both in Babylonian and in Hebrew mean? It’s of great interest to discern between the occult and the holy.
Babylonian: Shadrach = Babylonian “Illumined Rak,” the sun god. Hebrew: Hannah = “The Lord’s beloved.” Also, “Jehovah is gracious.”
Babylonian: Meshach = “belonging to Shak,” the wine goddess. Hebrew: Mishael = “who is as God.” Also, “who belongs to God.”
Babylonian: Abednego = “servant of Nego,” considered to be the equivalent to Lucifer. Hebrew: Azariah = “the Lord is my help.” Also, “Jehovah helps.”
And let’s not forget my favorite:
Babylonian: Bel-te-shaz-zar = “lady protect the king.” Hebrew: Daniel = “God is my judge.”
Not only was Daniel’s Babylonian name Belteshazzar, but so was the king of Babylon in chapter five in the book of Daniel. He ordered that all the gold eating utensils that were captured from Israel by his father, King Nebuchadnezzar, be used in his feast to honor the gods of gold, silver, brass, iron, wood and stone.
All four of these Hebrew giants for God must have had great faith to have given their children names of honor and dedication to our great God, “Jehovah.” We can only guess for our time on earth as to how this must have angered these Babylonian servants of Satan; how they had to give them names that belong to these little false gods that can not hear, see, speak nor think, just man-made idols!
Let us hold ourselves true to the one and only God that can deliver one’s soul from an eternity in hell. In the words of Jesus, “I am the truth, the light, and the way, no man cometh unto God, except by me.”
My Lord, my God, my King, Jesus Christ.
Robert S. Buchanan is pastor at Hunger First in Kingsport.