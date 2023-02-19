The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
I remember that when I was growing up I had so many questions and was looking to the “older people” in my life for the answers. I was not aware of it at that time that they had probably as many questions that I had. Now that I am older I have far more questions now than in my youth.
In a world that is scary, facing decisions that are before us we try to not make mistakes, but it is going to happen more than we would like. Try to seek direction and not just perfection. So what would I say to my younger self?
First is, just understand that taking risks is all a part of life. I know that we all want our life to be safe and easy and we want it to work out the way that we think that we want it to, but sometimes it just can’t happen that way, and it’s ok if it doesn't.
We want to know the outcome before we get there. I understand that we all would like to have our very own crystal ball and see into the future. Life will require us to walk by faith and that requires taking risks. Faith is not seeing but walking it out.
The risk that we are required to take doesn’t have to be so scary. We can look at our options and calculate them to take smart risk, it is called doing your homework. Then follow your heart but let the Holy Spirit lead you. God has given you passions and purpose to go out and live that life and fulfill your destiny even if it doesn't come with a money back guarantee.
Failure is not final, not trying is much worse, because we miss out on all of the potential success that could come our way. I am not saying that we should go out and take unreasonable risks but if you do fail don’t give up, learn from your failure.
If you fail at an attempt but you learn from it, then you haven’t really failed at all.
You need to know where you are going. Just wandering through life hoping for the best will never get you anywhere. The Bible says “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
You need to find your focus and discover what God wants you to do and which way to go. Read His Word daily and let the Holy Spirit guild you, don’t try to make up your own answers.
My advice to you is to walk with God every day, you are chosen for some GREAT things, don’t let fear cheat you out of life and what God has for you to fulfill.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizon Ministries in Kingsport.
