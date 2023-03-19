The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
There is a song titled “What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist” by Dunsin Oyekan that says “We know You are a Rewarder, Of those who diligently seek your face, All power is in Your hands, With You, nothing is impossible to do.”
Then he sings, “This is the confidence, That when we come to You, What You cannot fix? What You cannot do? What You cannot solve? Does not exist.”
Then the song says, “We know That You’re a Miracle Worker, That You’re a Covenant Keeper, That You’re a Healer.”
He then declares “Right now, Let the lame walk, Let the blind see, Cancer be down, Let the dead come back to life, Right now.”
What You cannot fix? What You cannot do? What You cannot solve? Does not exist.
We have often heard that “God can do anything” and certainly you will find this in the scriptures in several places stated in different ways. God can do anything in accordance with his nature, but he cannot do anything contrary to it.
This song tells of the awesomeness of God. I know that we have seen, heard and read about the many acts of God which he has done in the past. I do believe it because the Bible says it.
But there are times that deep down inside I am not for sure, especially when it comes to challenges that I cannot face on my own. Those times that God is the only one that can see me through.
I think about all of the ways that God is going to help me when I cry out to him and repeat his promises back to him, then try to help him deliver on his promise by turning to loved ones and friends to save me.
I would like to know him as “He made known his ways to Moses, his acts unto the children of Israel.” (Psalm 103:7) To know “him and not just his acts because his people did not remember him or his deliverance.” (Psalm 78:41-42)
I like what Paul said “that I may know him in the power of His resurrection (but look at what goes along with it) and the fellowship of His sufferings, being made conformable unto His death.” (Philippians 3:10)
To really know him is a lifelong challenge, growing in the relationship with the one that made all things, but still can know me. My prayer is that I can truly know that “WHAT GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST.”
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizon Ministries in Kingsport.
Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.