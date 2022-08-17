By DUANE WILLIAMS
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
By DUANE WILLIAMS
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Many people view Christ only as a man, but He is more than that. He is God. Paul said about Jesus in Philippians 2:8, “and being found in appearance as a man.”
There is an interesting story about the Scottish runner Eric Liddell, who was a gold medal winner at the 1924 Olympics in Paris. Later, he went on to serve as a missionary in China, where he eventually died in a World War II prison camp.
The other prisoners had no idea he was an Olympic hero, for he served the camp’s prisoners unselfishly. They only learned who he was at his funeral; they had no idea of his full identity.
Most of the people at the time of Christ did not realize His full identity either — for He was as Paul said, “found in appearance as a man.” It seems like Paul was repeating himself, because at the end of verse 7, he wrote “being made in the likeness of men.”
The difference between the two verses is, in verse 8, the people viewed His humanness. Christ who was the God-man was viewed by the people simply as a man. What Paul is saying here is, though Christ appeared to be a man, there was much more to Him that they could not see.
This Christ performed miracles and taught with authority, yet the typical responses were, “You are a Samaritan and have a demon.” (John 8:48)
Those that knew Him in his hometown said, “Is not this Jesus, the son of Joseph, whose father and mother we know? How does He now say, ‘I have come down out of heaven’?” (John 6:42)
Their minds were darkened because of sin, and they recognized who He was in the flesh; they could not see His deity. He was the Savior who came to save them. They treated the King of kings not just as a man but as the worst of men: a criminal.
We know better now. Unlike those at the time of Christ, who did not recognize Christ’s true identity, we need to honor and serve Him through a life of worship and obedience.
We need to worship Christ for who He really is, The King of kings and The Lord of all lords. Praise Him for He alone is worthy.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.