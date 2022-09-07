The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
I have two ferns hanging on my front porch. One day in the middle of summer, I took them down to water them and discovered a little nest with three tiny eggs nestled in the fronds. I gingerly placed the fern back on its hook, careful not to disturb the stowaways. I watched over the next weeks as the mama bird guarded the nest until her babies hatched. She then fed and nurtured them patiently and persistently. It was a sweet time. I didn’t want the birds to leave.
Recently, a friend reminded me of a quote from Martin Luther. “You cannot keep birds from flying over your head, but you can keep them from building a nest in your hair.”
That’s a whole different perspective on birds and nests.
We live in a world where the “birds” are swarming. Like the ones in the 1963 Hitchcock film, they are growing in number and ardor. At every turn someone has some advice, an opinion, a tidbit for you to consider. This article is no different.
But what we may have forgotten is — we have a choice.
Not all birds are good, and not all birds are bad. We have the right to shoo away birds if they are not the kind we want nearby. But what if today we chose a more proactive approach? What if while chasing some “birds” away, we invite others in? What if we seek them out and coax them to stay?
What if, when the good ones land on our heads, we encourage them and help them build a nest? We could give them bits of string to make them comfortable and nurture them to hatch more of their kind.
The encouragement is not only that we have a choice in what we think about and dwell on, but also that we can invite what we desire into our atmosphere.
Paul told the Philippians, “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.” Those are the birds that we want to build a nest in our hair.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.