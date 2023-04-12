By KIM WHEELER
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
I’ve been doing a Bible study that has me reading in the Old Testament. I love the Old Testament, but I’ll be honest with you, I don’t love all the genealogies; chapter after chapter of this person is the son of this person, the son of that person – and I can’t pronounce 98% of them. My eyes glaze over fast.
But not too long ago, I came across 2 verses dropped right in the middle of all those names. I was working through I Chronicles 4 reading, “The sons of Helah: Zereth, Zohar, Ethnan, and Koz, who was the father of Anub and Hazzobebah and of the clans of Aharhel son of Harum” and I read this: “Jabez was more honored than his brothers; and his mother called his name Jabez and said, ‘I gave birth to him in pain.’ Jabez called out to the God of Israel, ‘If only You would bless me, extend my border, let Your hand be with me, and keep me from harm, so that I will not experience pain.’ And God granted his request.” (1 Chronicles 4:9-10)
Then it went right back to “Chelub the brother of Shuhah fathered Mehir, who was the father of Eshton” and so on.
I was blown away by this. Jabez’s prayer asking God for the things he deeply desired was so profound that it interrupted a long list of record-keeping and found its place in the Word of God. Was it unusual? Did it get recorded because it was so out of the norm? Maybe. What we have to love is the fact that God gave Jabez what he requested.
A friend sent me a text awhile back that said: Pray big prayers because God is God, and nothing is impossible for Him. I think about that in light of Jabez. He must have believed that nothing is impossible when God is involved because he prayed big prayers. All of it is powerful, but I love his requests that God extend his border and keep him from harm and pain. Jabez wants to impact the world around him by living the limitless life God created for him. Also, the name Jabez’s mother gave him meant “pain” and he says to God, “Don’t let pain be my identity.” I imagine him asking, “God, who do You say I am? Let me live in that!”
We can all take a cue from Jabez. In the places where we feel like the options around us are limited or that other people have labeled us, let’s pray big prayers and ask God to extend our borders, keep us from harm, and tell us who we truly are. He is God, nothing is impossible for Him, and He loves to grant our requests.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.