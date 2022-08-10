The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
No doubt most of us have done this: We read a passage of scripture 10 times, but when we read it the 11th time, the Holy Spirit shows us something we have never seen before. No doubt it is because the Word of God is “alive and active.” (Hebrews 4:12)
This is exactly what happened to me a few weeks ago when I was spending time with the Lord. I was reading through the passage in Mark chapter one, where Jesus cleanses the leper. The passage, in verses 40-42, says: “And a man with leprosy came to Jesus, imploring Him and kneeling down, and saying to Him, ‘If You are willing, You can make me clean.’ Moved with compassion, Jesus reached out with His hand and touched him, and said to him, ‘I am willing; be cleansed.’ And immediately the leprosy left him, and he was cleansed.”
There is one part in this passage the Lord used to really stir my heart. When the leper comes to Jesus, he asks Jesus, “If You are willing, You can make me clean.”
Jesus’ response was, “I am willing.”
As I studied these words of Jesus, it just hit me what Jesus was really saying here: “I want to.” I don’t know about you, but that touches my heart and encourages me greatly!
If we are honest, I think we all face seasons where we feel like we are somehow bothering the Lord. Like we have asked for one too many things, like we are burdensome in our petitions to Him. We come to the Lord saying, “It’s me again Lord, I really hate to ask but … ”
How much does it change your life right now to realize that when we come to Jesus, His response is “I want to!”
It means even more when we take into consideration the fact that, by healing this leper by touching him, Jesus was risking His own health, cleanliness, and breaking ceremonial laws. It proves Jesus places love and compassion before tradition, ritual and regulations and shows us how much He really does “want to.”
Can you hear Him? He’s saying, I want to — I want to hear from you, I want to help you, I want to come alongside you. Jesus, the creator, sustainer and savior of the universe, wants to do that for you.
Friends, we are never burdensome to Jesus. We can never “take up too much of His time,” as some might say. As a child of God, we can bring to Him our heart’s desire, our burdens, our anxieties, our needs, and everything in between. (1 Peter 5:7)
As the hymn says, “Oh, what peace we often forfeit, oh, what needless pain we bear. All because we do not carry, everything to God in prayer.” What a friend we have in Jesus!
The Rev. Heath Smith is pastor of McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church in Church Hill.
