Because Thanksgiving Day falls in November many people practice being thankful for the entire month. In reality, we should be thankful every day.
The Apostle Paul encourages us with these words from Philippians 4:6: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”
Many years ago in my first church we welcomed a special family into our church. The father had retired from the military and was following his dream of becoming a farmer. They had three daughters of their own, and they had taken on three foster children. These three were birth siblings and had been removed from an abusive environment. Most families would not be willing to take three children, but the agency did not want to break up the little family. Foster care can be challenging, but I witnessed great love and acceptance within the family.
There were six girls and one boy now. The boy relished working on the farm. He would eventually become a farmer himself. After many months, the mother and father decided to proceed with plans to adopt the children permanently. It is hard to imagine the emotions and thought process of children who have been abused and neglected most of their lives. The insecurity must be overwhelming. If they have been moved between foster homes frequently, how do they ever develop a sense of belonging?
The adoption had been in process for several months. None of us in the church had a clue how all this worked. We did not know a timeline. So, I was surprised one Wednesday evening when I entered our sanctuary to lead the congregation in a prayer meeting of song, Bible study and prayer … and there was Michael sitting on the front row.
He was not a large 9-year-old, so he just looked so small with his black-rimmed glasses. I wondered why he came to the adult gathering rather than join the children downstairs. When I welcomed him to our prayer meeting, he jumped to his feet and said, “I have something I need to say. I wanted to come to prayer meeting tonight and share my thankfulness. Today we got adopted into our family. We are all Websters now. Thank you, God!” There were no dry eyes.
When a person comes to Christ through a new birth of salvation, we are adopted into God’s family by the Holy Spirit. We bear the name of Christian, and we truly belong. Perhaps every day we should be thankful for the power of grace. I join you in this joy, Michael!
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.
