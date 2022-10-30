The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
There is a cabin in a clearing by a river. I go there often in my imagination to meet with Jesus, talk to Him, and listen to what He has to say. Lately, He has been standing at the door when I arrive eagerly awaiting my visit. With a smile on His face, He is almost giddy as He invites me inside. He is as excited to meet with me as I am with Him — maybe more so! It’s as if He can’t wait for me to hear what He is going to share. I went to the cabin yesterday morning. He was waiting at the door with the same excited smile I have come to expect.
He held the door open for me and we walked to a table set with tea. I took my seat; a full teacup sat waiting for me. There was a creamer and sugar bowl on the table. As I looked down at my teacup, I had two thoughts. The first was, “This is going to be the best cup of tea I have ever tasted.” The second was, “Why didn’t Jesus go ahead and put the cream and sugar in? No doubt He knows how I like it.”
No sooner had these thoughts flitted through my mind than Jesus spoke, “Put the cream in your tea.” And as I poured, He went on, “I provide everything you need, but you must use it.”
I thought again about how this was going to be the best tea I had ever tasted. I finished with the cream and added sugar. I caught a glimpse of the spoon placed on the table at my seat, just for me. I was deeply touched and almost moved to tears. He thinks of everything. I picked it up and stirred.
Jesus is right. He’s always right. It’s all provided. Everything I need is already mine. It was given to me before I even asked. My only responsibility is to use it. This is
co-laboring with God, joining Him in what He is doing. And it was the BEST tea ever, not because of
anything I did, but because it all came from Him.
Second Peter 1:3 tells us that we have everything we need to live a godly life. There isn’t anything that isn’t already at our disposal. Whatever is before us today — a
conversation, a good deed or even a difficult circumstance — we already possess all that we need. All we must do is use what God has given us, and we will get the best results ever.
Today, ask Jesus to help you see what you have been given. Trust that He has thought of everything and use it by faith.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.
