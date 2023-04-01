KINGSPORT — Can school supply donations help keep today’s youth from becoming tomorrow’s prisoners?
A women’s faith group thinks so and is doing something about it.
United Women in Faith, formerly known as the United Methodist Women, on Friday donated school supplies for students who need them at Sevier Middle School in Kingsport and Carters Valley Elementary in Hawkins County.
The donations are part of the group’s national effort to disrupt the “school-to-prison pipeline” for students who don’t do well in school. They also are part of a group of Hands-On Missions for the group.
Oak Ridge-based Donna Mosby, the United Methodist Church’s Holston Conference president of UWF, came to Kingsport and the Church Hill area Friday to distribute the supplies, as did Appalachian District UWF Treasurer Sharlene Spaulding of Surgoinsville and UWF Appalachian District Spiritual Growth Coordinator Brenda Johnson of Gray.
The Appalachian District is one of nine in the Holston Conference and includes the Kingsport area of Northeast Tennessee.
For Johnson, the Kingsport visit was a homecoming of sorts since she graduated from the Sevier building when it was Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Robin Kerkhoff, family and community liaison for Sevier, said such donations are always welcome but are especially useful in the middle of the second half of the school year.
“We always take donations,” Kerkhoff said.
Items distributed at Sevier included loose-leaf paper, composition notebooks, colored pencils, No. 2 pencils, disinfectant wipes and pens.
At Carters Valley, the donations included glue sticks, elementary student-safe scissors and markers.
Mosby said the group started collecting monetary donations to buy school supplies and donated them in September of 2022, but a spike in COVID-19 cases put the distribution on hold, first until January and then until late March.
“We are very supported by the community, PTA and parents,” Kerkhoff said. She explained that the donations would be divided by grade level and distributed to students who needed them. The exception is that the wipes would go to teachers for classroom use.
While the three UFW officials were at Seiver, Kerkhoff gave them a quick tour of the clothes closet stocked with new and gently used clothing donated for students from individuals, group and businesses. Mosby said the group would do similar donations in the future and said she was intrigued by the clothes closet idea.
With an estimated value of more than $500, the supplies came the last day of March instead of at the beginning of school in August.
Both schools are Title 1 eligible, meaning so many students are eligible for free or reduced meals that all students can get free meals.