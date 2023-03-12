DEVOTION MAIN I

The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.

 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The season of Lent, Holy Week and Easter Sunday is usually a time of reflection and celebration. Our thoughts of Jesus in his last week typically lean toward a meek and soft spoken rabbi. He surrendered to religious and political leaders with soft words. But not so. In fact, Jesus offered some incredibly strong words of warning to the Pharisees of his day. They did not heed any of his warnings.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.