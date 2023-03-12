The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
The season of Lent, Holy Week and Easter Sunday is usually a time of reflection and celebration. Our thoughts of Jesus in his last week typically lean toward a meek and soft spoken rabbi. He surrendered to religious and political leaders with soft words. But not so. In fact, Jesus offered some incredibly strong words of warning to the Pharisees of his day. They did not heed any of his warnings.
As Jesus approached Jerusalem, many of his followers cheered him as the king of kings. His entry was indeed triumphant! Immediately after this splendid welcome, the Lord had a quiet moment near the Mount of Olives where he openly wept for the unbelief of most of Jerusalem. He wished he could have gathered them into his care as a mother hen gathers her chicks. The result he predicted was the utter destruction of the city … a destruction so complete that no two stones would be found stacked on the other.
While Passover was a time of remembrance for Israel to reflect on the mercy of God during their Egyptian deliverance, it was also a time of extreme suffering for Christ to atone for our sins. Thus, it would eventually become a season of great celebration for believers worldwide. To reiterate his earlier prediction of judgment, Jesus used His last temple visit to share the Parable of the Tenants before all the people. He told of a landlord who prepared a lovely vineyard and leased it to some farmers. They would never pay the rent they owed. When various messengers came to collect for the master they would be mocked, beaten and even killed! Finally, the master sent his son thinking they would respect him. Alas, they killed him in hopes of securing the vineyard for themselves. Jesus asked all who listened, including the Pharisees, what will the master do when he discovers they killed his son? He answered his rhetorical question with the promise of total destruction! Even in His last days Jesus was warning His enemies.
Indeed, in one generation (AD 70) Jerusalem and the Temple would be destroyed by the Romans. The children of these Pharisees would be taken as slaves back to Rome to help build the Colosseum. The hypocrites among the Pharisees had written checks they could not cash and the Father called for debts to be paid. BUT FOR US Easter is a celebration that our debts have been paid and we have avoided such destruction due to the grace and mercy of God. Rejoice and be glad!
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. (John 3:16-17 ESV)
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.
