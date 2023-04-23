Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
I recently spent five hours in the emergency room waiting for test results. Waiting is tedious and boring. It requires patience, patience, and more patience.
I have waited for many events over my years. As a child, I waited for my dad. He was an excellent expositor and held his audience captive with his sermons. I have waited for my mother to prepare a meal. I have waited on the school bell to ring. I have waited for a job interview. I have waited for my babies to be born. I have waited on my children, my friends, my turn, my order, and more. The people of the Bible were no strangers to waiting. Moses had been called up to the mountain to talk with God. Aaron and Hur were left to govern 600,000-plus recently freed slaves.
God was revealing His plan to Moses that would benefit the Hebrew slaves and change them into the children of promise. “Moses was in the mount forty days and forty nights.” (Exodus 24:18) The restless slaves/Israelites did not like waiting. They did like to complain.
And when the people saw that Moses delayed to come down out of the mount, the people gathered themselves together unto Aaron, and said unto him, Up, make us gods, which shall go before us; for as for this Moses, the man that brought us up out of the land of Egypt, we wot not what is become of him. “And Aaron said unto them, Break off the golden earrings, which are in the ears of your wives, of your sons, and of your daughters, and bring them unto me.” (Exodus 32:2) And all the people brake off the golden earrings which were in their ears, and brought them unto Aaron.
“And he received them at their hand, and fashioned it with a graving tool, after he had made it a molten calf: and they said, These be thy gods, O Israel, which brought thee up out of the land of Egypt.And when Aaron saw it, he built an altar before it; and Aaron made proclamation, and said, To morrow is a feast to the LORD. And they rose up early on the morrow, and offered burnt offerings, and brought peace offerings; and the people sat down to eat and to drink, and rose up to play. And the LORD said unto Moses, Go, get thee down; for thy people, which thou broughtest out of the land of Egypt, have corrupted themselves:” (Exodus 32:4-7)
Aaron, like an indulgent father, gave in to the willful children. After all, Moses had put him and Hur in charge while he was away. Maybe Moses was dead and Joshua too. Had he not waited? What was taking so long? Did God kill them both? The Israelites had waited only 40 days, before they returned to idolatry. God’s No. 1 commandment was:“Ye shall have no other Gods before me; ye shall not make for yourself a carved image.” However, before the tablets could be delivered to the Israelites, they had tired of waiting and had broken the first commandment.
They should have waited. Aaron should have waited. There were dire consequences to pay. This is just one example of why it is important to wait on God.
Here are a few scriptures to encourage you to wait on the Lord. “But those that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint,” Isaiah 40:31. “Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord,” Psalm 27:14.
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.