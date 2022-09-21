The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
With the whole world in an upside-down position or so it seems, many words of comfort are needed for all of our people. In thinking about the many troubles plaguing our society, I want to take you back in time to the Jewish people, a time when they were on a mission to restore all that had been taken from them.
They came back after 70 years in captivity to re-write the Torah, put the Torah back into practice, rebuild the walls and the city, and to trace the genealogy of the star out of Jacob.
Here is just a part of the problem they faced: This is a progress report on the western wall from the file of Nehemiah, the governor. The report was written on Day 3 Bul 458 B.C. (Nov. 3). Nehemiah wrote, “for the past two years, progress is yet ongoing on the Western Wall. After we had completed much of the repair work, Sanballat heard that we had completed and repaired the Western Wall. He was worth and took great indignation and mocked the Jews. Then he spoke before his brethren and the army of Samaria and said, ‘What do these feeble Jews? Will they fortify themselves with this Western Wall? Will they sacrifice their lives for this Western Wall? Will they make an end in a day by praying here at the Sabbath hour? Will they revive the stones out of the heaps of rubbish which are already burned, to build this wall?’”
Tobiah the Ammonite, which was with him, said, “even that which they have built thus far shall come down, if we sneak up as a fox in the night, we shall break down their wall. Let them build on and we will bring it down again.”
Here is the prayer unto God.
“Hear, Oh Our God: for we are despised. Turn their approach upon their own head. Give them for a prey in the land of captivity. Cover not their iniquity and let not their sin be blotted out from before thee. They have provoked thee to anger before the builders. Now, let the Lord God of Israel say, ‘arise O Israel and complete thy work.’”
After praying this prayer so that it fell on the hearing ears of God, we continued our work without incident. So we built and repaired the first half of the Western Wall, and all other walls were joined together unto half of it, thereof.
We accomplished this because all the people had a mind to work together. We were united as one man. We ask, “Is there not a cause?” (Nehemiah 4:4-6 — KJV)
The unity was restored, through prayer. Nehemiah said , “I was glad to see the unity restored unto Israel, through faith in God.”
Perhaps there is a lesson in that.
The Revs. Billy and Freda Bowen are pastors of David’s Tabernacle Church in Appalachia, Virginia.
