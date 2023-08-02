The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me — put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”
Philippians 4:8-9/NIV
There was a time when I purchased a house with many 100-year-old trees on the property. Many were giant oak trees with roots that ran long and deep.
Over time numerous trees had to be cut down because of their old-age problems. We hired a professional to cut these trees down and grind the stumps leaving no evidence of their existence. Problem solved!
However, there was one stump from an oak tree that was estimated to be 120 years old which was hard as a rock and not budging. This stump became my project, and I was determined to get rid of it – I’m tougher than this stump!
Over the course of a year, I did everything except using dynamite or C-4 and nothing worked! Eventually, as the roots finally rotted away, I was able to rock it out of the ground with a pry bar. Looking at the roots that were visible, it was amazing to see how big and deep they ran. No wonder it took so much work to remove this hard old stump!
Hard old stumps with deep running roots may be very similar to our thoughts! I believe our thoughts are like deeply hidden roots. We hope to have ways of thinking that are healthy, restorative, rejuvenating and growth oriented.
Unfortunately, they might be unhealthy, destructive and detrimental to our wellbeing as well as others. Our deep-seated and pesky ways of thinking may also be tough to dig out and uproot, just like 120-year-old tree stumps.
Reviewing the story about the stubborn stump and pesky roots that were hard to dislodge, there is similarity with the way we think and why. Over the course of our lifetime, our circumstances will shape and mold our thoughts and ways of thinking.
These thought patterns may become deeply rooted and may adversely influence our ways of thinking. Negative, unhealthy, and adverse ways of thinking will most likely lead to troubling thoughts and views. It may be hard to uproot these deep running thought patterns. Let’s explore the Apostle Paul’s thoughts for a remedy!
Paul provides us with coaching regarding how to have a healthier frame of mind: “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.”
Developing thought patterns consistent with Paul’s teaching will lead to excellent and praiseworthy ways of thinking and actions and help with getting rid of deep-seated and troubled ways of thinking. What a better way!
Self-reflection consideration: do I have pesky ways of thinking that run long and deep much like roots from a tough old tree that is long-gone and seen better days?
Do I need to start digging out faulty, unhealthy, and unhelpful ways of thinking (much like roots) and develop better ones so that I am better able to do the work God has placed before me to do?
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.