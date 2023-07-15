The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”
Romans 12:2/ESV
Many years ago when I joined the U.S. Navy and went to basic training, I was stripped of my civilian identity very quickly. My head was shaved and my civilian clothes were taken from me and I was provided with a uniform to wear. The company drill instructors let me know I was not worthy to be in their presence much less wear their uniform.
The beginning was a demoralizing experience as they sought to break me down in humbling fashion. They told me “I was not good enough to be called a sailor.” A life-changing transformation had to occur.
Through this 12-week transformation process I was taken from a humbled and demoralized state to one to be proud of. I was taught how to walk, talk, dress and act like a sailor. This transformation process was painful, but the end result was one to be proud of. This basic training process in some ways relates to the focal verse.
As I was taught how to be a sailor, a renewal of my mind took place, and I was repeatedly tested to be determined acceptable and worthy. A painful beginning ended in a proud accomplishment! This transformation led to a better person!
The focal verse encourages me to not be worldly where compromises may occur, and mediocrity is accepted. As I have accepted Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and Savior, I am a Christ follower, and I should seek to be like Him. In this process I will read about Jesus Christ and learn about Him and His teachings.
As this happens, I will be transformed to be like Jesus and equipped to do the work God has placed before me to do. “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:10/ESV).
During the transformation process, my goal is to conform to Jesus Christ’s image. When people see me, they should see a reflection of Jesus Christ. Through my qualities, they will know me.
When they see me, they should see where my heart is. My qualities, heart and actions should reflect what Jesus said: “This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you” (John 15:12/ESV). Transformed to be like Jesus … no better way! Amen.
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.