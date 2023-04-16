The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
The warning signs of depression can be felt and seen much sooner than when the depression hits. Most will feel really tired, edgy, emotional and anxious and everything will begin to look gray and miserable. Numb and feels like you are dying inside.
If you feel you are in the thick of the dark and lonely hell that is depression, I would like for you to know that I have been there. For about five years I suffered, not knowing what was wrong with me, as the old saying “Been there, done that.” Here are 3 things to remember.
1. We Are Not Alone
Read about God’s promises. Check out the words from Elijah and David: “It is enough; now, O Lord, take away my life” (1 Kings 19:4, ESV) and “I say to God, my rock: ‘Why have You forgotten me?’ ” (Psalm 42:9-10, ESV).
The Bible gives many examples of people experiencing depression, darkness and frustration with God. He isn’t angered by honest words. God wants our relationship with Him to be authentic. His mercy reigns even in our brokenness.
2. God’s Love and Faithfulness Are Never Dependent on Us
I know that depression makes it hard to choose the “right Christian things.”
Make a gratitude list or even recite prayers and Scripture. Your shield of faith is often lying next to you. Pick it up. Remember, His love for you is solely dependent on His character, grace and goodness. That’s it!!!
3. Your Pain Doesn’t Have to Be Wasted
God can handle our doubts, frustrations, failures and darkest moments because He is an astoundingly gracious God. He loves us through it all because that is simply who He is.
Reach out to others. Empathy is powerful. It enables us to comfort others and know how to pray for them, even when we are going through the same thing.
God will always use us to bring hope to others who are hurting because we’ve been where they are and made it to the other side. Hope means the most when it comes, stumbling, out of the dark places.
If you’re depressed, tell someone. Find a pastor, friend, family member or counselor.
Whatever you do please do not suffer alone, especially if you feel suicidal.
If you feel suicidal, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number 988.
Help is available. Speak with someone today. It is available 24 hours a day.
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizon Ministries in Kingsport.
