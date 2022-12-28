The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
The angel Gabriel came to Mary and announced to her the favor that she had found in the sight of God, to bring forth and raise the Son of God. Gabriel emphasized the role God’s Son would have was that of a King. “He will be great, and will be called the Son of the Highest; and the Lord God will give Him the throne of His father David. And He will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of His kingdom there will be no end.” (Luke 1:32-33). Jesus is our Lord and King! He is the ruler. His word must be obeyed.
Then after Mary was found to be with child, an angel appeared to Joseph in a dream to explain the miraculous and wonderful events that were taking place, telling him that the Child “conceived in Mary is of the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 1:20). The role which this angel emphasized that the Son of God would have was that of a Savior. “And she will bring forth a Son, and you shall call His name JESUS, for He will save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21). Even the earthly name chosen for the Son of God (Jesus) literally means, “Savior.” Jesus is our Savior! He died for us. His blood, shed in His selfless perfect sacrifice, can save all who obey Him.
Many people focus solely on Jesus as their Savior. While this truth is emphasized in the Bible, we should not forget or ignore that He is THE Lord and King whom we must obey.
One of the great positions the Son of God took while on Earth was that of a servant. If you miss this part of Jesus’ life, your understanding of Him is incomplete. As Peter and John preached in Jerusalem and before the Sanhedrin, they referred to Jesus no less than four times as “His Servant Jesus” (Acts 3:13, 26) and “Your holy Servant Jesus” (Acts 4:27, 30). Jesus not only served His fellow man (John 13:1-17), but He was the servant of God (Hebrews 5:8). Jesus is our example of a servant.
To focus on one aspect of the Son of God, to the neglect of other Biblical emphasis, is to miss the whole picture. We need Jesus as the Savior. We must obey Him as the Lord and King. We ought to imitate Him as the Servant.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.