The angel Gabriel came to Mary and announced to her the favor that she had found in the sight of God, to bring forth and raise the Son of God. Gabriel emphasized the role God’s Son would have was that of a King. “He will be great, and will be called the Son of the Highest; and the Lord God will give Him the throne of His father David. And He will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of His kingdom there will be no end.” (Luke 1:32-33). Jesus is our Lord and King! He is the ruler. His word must be obeyed.

Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.