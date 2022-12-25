Allison Winters
My favorite Christmas memory goes all the way back to 17 years ago. I was in first grade, overly excited about the many other presents I received that year. Growing up as a triplet, there were a lot of joint gifts with some individual gifts thrown in as well. It was a whimsical time to be a child, with no cares and no troubles.
Our tree always occupies the furthest corner of our downstairs basement, illuminating the walls with its twinkling lights. We had just been sent outside to see the box for a trampoline in our backyard. My mom didn’t bring it in because it was too big to wrap or too heavy to bring — or maybe even to be a distraction to prepare for what was coming next.
After we re-entered the downstairs area, a new, large box had emerged away from the tree. It was wrapped in green paper, and something rattled around inside. We all walked over to the box to see what was inside and our mom lifted the lid to reveal a puppy. A small black and gray puppy, who started running laps around us all, jumping and licking every face in sight. We named him Meiko.
Many years later, I learned it was quite the ordeal to make this dog a surprise for us. He was kept at my uncle’s house for a few days when he was first bought, then secretly transported to our house the morning of Christmas. Our parents hid him from us and then brought him downstairs at the time we went outside to check out the trampoline. It was all part of the master plan.
Meiko was a staple in our life. He was our first and only dog up until 2020 when the pandemic first started. He was there through elementary, middle and high school, as well as most of my college career. Even when I would leave to go to ETSU, he would always be anxiously waiting at the front door for me to return. Meiko will always be the best example of what Christmas should mean: bringing family together and making lifelong memories. I will always be thankful for that big green box that delivered him to us.
Cliff Hightower
One of my favorite Christmas memories happened just a few years ago.
It was waking up to a White Christmas.
I had always dreamed of the day of waking up to a White Christmas and it happened one other time years ago, while living in Chattanooga. Not my kids, though. They were a toddler and a baby at that time. This time, though, my kids were old enough to enjoy it as well. It wasn’t just my White Christmas, it was our White Christmas.
Two years ago, I was living in Morristown when the snow started falling on Christmas Eve. My daughter, Carolina; son, Kellen; and I had hot cocoa. Kellen went out to play in a mad rush. Carolina, the preteen, went outside and contemplated, taking photos on her phone for social media.
Then we went to bed and woke up the next day with white powder still blanketed across the yard.
It hadn’t melted. It hadn’t disappeared. It was as white as it had been the day before.
I woke up with my kids looking out the window.
Growing up, it had always been my dream to have a White Christmas. Now I’ve had two. My kids? Now I know they won’t ever have to have the dream as I did for so long before their dreams came true.
Carmen Musick
I’m blessed with so many fond Christmas memories. Working in concert with my sister to make sure one of us stayed awake to “catch Santa” each year is one of them. He always managed to magically evade our stakeouts, but they always led to perhaps my favorite childhood memory: Peeking around the corner into our living room in the wee hours of Christmas morning to catch our first glimpse of the goods Santa had left for us!
The multi-colored lights on the tree cast a magical glow. Stockings brimming with candy, toys, nuts and fruit hung by the fireplace. Toys (assembled and unwrapped — with batteries in place) sat ready for play around the tree. We’d race to wake Mom and Dad, yelling for them to come on, because Santa had been there.
One very memorable year, we actually heard Santa outside our house. Mom was reading “ ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” It was a Christmas Eve bedtime tradition, one I continued with my own son throughout his childhood.
As she read, the sound effects sprang to life. He was there. We could hear him for real, and it wasn’t our imaginations. Santa was at our house, at that very moment. We were so sure of it we bolted out of the bed, tripping over one another to get to the window and “throw open the sash.”
Dad was so excited he could hardly catch his breath when we raced through the house to tell him about it! I can’t believe he missed all the excitement.
Tessa Worley
My family had two Christmas traditions and one of them was started by me when I was 12. When I think about my favorite Christmas memory, the year I started that tradition is the one that comes to mind.
The first Christmas tradition is one of my favorites and I still do it to this day. It usually involved leaving my small town in south Alabama and driving about an hour away to a town called Enterprise, Alabama.
Now why did we go to Enterprise? To see Christmas lights.
When I was a kid there was a neighborhood in Enterprise that did a large Christmas light display, and we went every year. They had different inflatables, lights timed to music, character decorations and so much more.
Even when we didn’t go out of town sometime during the Christmas season, my family always went out to see Christmas lights together.
The other tradition was the one I started and why this memory is my favorite Christmas. Normally, my family wakes up at about 6 a.m. and opens presents on Christmas morning, but this particular year I suggested we do something different.
I insisted that we read the story of Jesus’s birth from the Bible before we opened presents and I wanted to read it.
For my family, while Christmas is about gift giving it also about celebrating the birth of Jesus and I wanted to start our Christmas morning off by highlighting that. It’s been a tradition ever since.
Rick WagnerAs a Surgoinsville Elementary School student in the early 1970s, I remember asking my mother one day if it was finally Christmas Eve. I knew that meant we would soon go to my paternal grandmother’s up the hill from us. As an adult, however, the time between Christmases passes progressively more quickly.
Sometimes when we got in the car to go up the hill, my dad would have to go back to “check” on something in the house. When we returned that night, Santa had miraculously visited. Over the years, I got a bouncing horse to ride, pedal car, pedal tractor, electric Marx train set and Hot Wheels cars and track. In 1973, I received a 13-inch black-and-white television for my room for $79.95 plus tax from Kmart in Kingsport.
At my paternal grandmother’s, with her eight children and their families, we had to eat in shifts. That grandfather had died the year before I was born. We also had Christmas with my maternal grandfather and his wife on a different day in Bloomingdale near Kingsport.
On Christmas morning, we headed to my maternal grandmother’s about three miles west in Stony Point. Later in the day, we’d go to my mother’s late grandfather’s wife’s over in Carters Valley to visit. Also on Christmas afternoon, we’d go to my great-grandmother’s, my mother’s maternal grandmother, in the Friendly Town section of Surgoinsville. She heated with coal in a brown enamel Warm Morning stove. To this day, I go back to my childhood Christmases when I smell coal burning on a cold day.
Rob Walters
I grew up in the flat, dry and dusty oil town of Bakersfield, California.
Christmas Day often came shrouded in thick Tule ground fog that forms in the southern San Joaquin Valley between November and March. I never once saw snow on Christmas Day.
I later lived in Pennsylvania and Maryland, where snowfall can be measured in feet, not inches.
But not on Christmas Day when I lived in those states.
I finally experienced my first-ever White Christmas exactly two years ago today. Right here in Kingsport.
That morning, Dec. 25, 2020, I drove the near-empty roadways in and around the Model City and marveled at the stunning natural beauty.
I took photos. Some are attached to this vignette.
Many folks can go their entire lives without experiencing a true White Christmas. Experiencing one firsthand goes down in my personal win column.