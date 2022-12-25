Allison Winters

My favorite Christmas memory goes all the way back to 17 years ago. I was in first grade, overly excited about the many other presents I received that year. Growing up as a triplet, there were a lot of joint gifts with some individual gifts thrown in as well. It was a whimsical time to be a child, with no cares and no troubles.

