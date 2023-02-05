The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
I remember back in the first grade when we had the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, and a Bible verse first thing in the morning. Then once a week, a Bible teacher would come in and do a Bible lesson.
The teacher would have us memorize a Bible verse and stand up in front of the class and recite it. I would go to the Bible where I sought to find the shortest verses to memorize.
We began every class with every person quoting a memory verse. My how times have changed, and sadly many children will never have memories like I have of reciting the Word of God in class and praying.
Mikhail Gorbachev, the president of the Soviet Union, instituted perestroika and glasnost reforms, then on Dec. 8, 1991 it was declared that the Soviet Union was dissolved. That opened up the door for me to have the opportunity to preach in Russia in 1991.
We had services in the Hall of Congress at the Kremlin in Moscow, which was attended by over 7,000 people, which was great, but the one memory that was greater than that was going to the public schools, delivering Bibles and sharing the Word of God with the children.
It took me back to my childhood in that classroom at Dickson Elementary School here in Kingsport, then around 40 years later I am standing in Moscow and sharing the Word with children that were my age back then. It all started with John 11:35 and “Jesus wept.”
Over the years, another one of those short verses has taken on a special meaning for me where Paul said, “Brethren, pray for us” (1 Thess. 5:25).
At one time I may not have seen much value in it, but all that has now changed.
The older I get, the more of an appreciation I have for the importance of having others pray for you as the Apostle wrote, “The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” (James 5:16.)
At one time “Brethren, pray for us” was nothing more than a short memory verse.
Now I see it as the avenue of greater doors of service and strength to accomplish more. I understand Paul’s request to those Christians in Thessalonica. I make the same request of all who read this. “Brethren, pray for me.”
{span}Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.