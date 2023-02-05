DEVOTION MAIN I

I remember back in the first grade when we had the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, and a Bible verse first thing in the morning. Then once a week, a Bible teacher would come in and do a Bible lesson.

Duane Williams is pastor

of New Horizons Ministries

in Kingsport.