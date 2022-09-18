The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
“The man who had been freed from the demons begged to go with him. But Jesus sent him home, saying, ‘No, go back to your family, and tell them everything God has done for you.’ So he went all through the town proclaiming the great things Jesus had done for him.” — Luke 8: 38-39 (NLT)
Throughout the scriptures we read about God extending invitations for persons to follow him. It has been the desire of hearts throughout the ages to know more about the Lord. This unusual passage in the Gospel of Luke describes Jesus as healing an afflicted man but telling him to go back home rather than allowing him to physically join the other disciples. Jesus knew the man would be much more effective by telling his own story to the people who knew him best. They would be convinced of Jesus’ power to change lives by the very evidence in front of them.
There is power in the telling of one’s story. In the church, we refer to this as a testimony. No one can tell your story any better than you can. I often say that Jesus was a master storyteller. He knew how to relate — by sermons, beatitudes and parables.
Did you know the International Storytelling Center is located right here in Northeast Tennessee? The festival is held each year in early October in Tennessee’s oldest town of Jonesborough. Tales will be spun, and there will be laughter and tears. A good and effective story will easily provoke all kinds of human emotions.
Your personal experiences in life become woven together as a beautiful tapestry. Some threads will remind us of happier days, while some can evoke unimaginable heartache and sadness. The finished product will be a story all your own, and an open book for all to read.
A beautiful hymn of our Christian faith is titled “I Love to Tell the Story.” When our personal story intersects with the amazing story of God’s unconditional love, our families, friends and even strangers will understand more of Jesus and His love.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
