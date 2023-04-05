By D. LYNN SORRELL
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
My family was living in a Rochester, New York, suburb when the snowstorm of 1993 came through Kingsport. Twelve hours after hitting Kingsport, it hit us on Saturday afternoon. All churches were closed for Sunday services. I already had 12 inches of snow at our house before the storm hit. The additional snow covered the “For Sale” sign in my yard. (We were moving back to Kingsport.)
I was a new member of the Rogersville High School band when we came to Kingsport to play Ketron in football, Fall 1956. I don’t remember who won, but I do remember eating at a newly opened restaurant. Pal’s No. 1 opened downtown behind the post office. The 15-cent burger was very good and Frenchie fries were a new treat for me.
Whether it’s a sudden snow or “sudden service,” new events produce new adventures. I have read the Book of Acts many times and usually am captivated by the adventures of Peter and Paul as the gospel was just starting to spread. This time, I was surprised by an announcement of the future of Christianity by a Jewish scholar named Galilean. He was on the Temple’s ruling council, the Sanhedrin, when Peter was brought up on trial. The scribes and priests wanted to get rid of Peter and the movement, then called “The Way.”
The Sanhedrin was ready to inflict pain or even death on Peter and other disciples of “The Way.” Galilean, a member of the Sanhedrin, spoke up. Acts 5 is where you can read about the trial. Galilean said, ”In the present case I advise you: Leave these men alone. Let them go! If their purpose or activity is of human origin, it will fail. (He cited other failures.) But if it is of God, you will not be able to stop these men. You will only find yourselves fighting against God.” His speech persuaded them. After flogging Peter and others, they were let go. They immediately preached The Gospel.
Galilean’s statement forecast the future of “The Way.” Christians will tell the story of resurrection on Easter Sunday. Other movements failed because they were manmade. The Way, now known as Christianity, was of God.
The snow melted. Pal’s exceeded expectations. “The Way” is a success because of the resurrection. We will preach and sing about the resurrection on Easter as we have for 2,000 years. He arose. Hallelujah, Christ arose! Sing it loudly this Easter.
D. Lynn Sorrell is pastor at Cross United Methodist Church in Blountville.
