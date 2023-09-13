By DR. GREG BURTON
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Words are powerful. Either their best use, their misuse or even their neglect, words stick with us for years.
They conjure up so many memories. Whether it is an I DO in a wedding ceremony or final words at a funeral we are impacted by words. The most influential words may actually be a failure to say the things that really need to be heard. We often use our words in ways others used words toward us. The father who rarely heard affirmation and love from his father is very likely to practice the same with his own children.
My father was a good man during my childhood years, but his dad was very old school and not particularly tender. My grandfather would become more emotional and expressive in his latter years, but my father picked up his aloof manners when I was living at home. He provided for me and cared in his own way, but affirming words and expressions of love were not typical patterns I received. Until…
The summer after high school graduation I had my car packed for college. My school was over four hours away and I was ready to head out first thing in the morning. Dad never believed in taking off work much. He always said if you can get out of bed you should be at work. Personal days were unheard of. In ten years of working at General Electric I can only recall a couple of times when he was too sick to go to work. But the morning I left for college I heard him on the phone talking to his foreman.
“That’s right, Ed. I won’t be in today.” He said. “My son is going off to college and I need to be here. Thank you.”
I was stunned. Work was everything for my father. His reputation. His identity. But he wanted to see me off. I was overwhelmed. A little later we were standing at the front door as he looked me in the eye and said, “Just do the best you can and we will be proud of you.” He hugged me and kissed me on the cheek for the first time I can ever recall. From that day forward we would never go our ways without a similar kiss. I left for this next chapter of life with THE BLESSING buried deeply in my heart.
Thirty-three years later my father and mother came to stay with us. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a terminal blood cancer. It was an honor to have them under my roof and to kiss my dad every single day. One morning as I was about to go to work, I stopped to give him a hug and kiss, but asked me to wait. This man of very few words leaned back in his desk chair, looked me in the eye and careful spoke, “I just wanted to tell you I am very proud of the man you have become.”
I just stared at him and fought back tears. “Thank you, Dad,” I replied, and quickly left the room for the safety of my car. If he lived another fifty years he could never comprehend the immense power of those simple words. It was THE BLESSING again. My heart was full. I have learned his lesson and my family is the better for it. Too many adults withhold THE BLESSING for one reason or another. Maybe their parents or mentors withheld their blessing. We must not be tightwads with this power but give it
Whenever we can. In Christ, the Father has given us the ultimate blessing, so let us be faithful to pass it along.
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.