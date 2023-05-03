The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
As of March 1, 2023, the U.S. Treasury’s official figure for the debt of the federal government is $31.5 trillion, or more precisely, $31,459,077,499,143. This equates to: $94,064 for every person living in the U.S. https://www.justfacts.com/nationaldebt
As you are reading this the U.S. national debt grows at a rate of $45.48 per second! If you think that you have enough to worry about, just make sure you add this amount to the bills you need to pay. It is obvious that as a nation we are in trouble.
In reality there is a far greater debt that our nation owes, and that amount cannot be expressed by numbers. It is the debt we owe our God for all that He has done for us. God has truly blessed us as a people.
The Bible says that righteousness exalts a nation! We must remember that with all that is happening now, it is He who turns into hell all those nations who forget Him.
I love the songs that our nation sings they tell so much of the heart of a nation those stirring patriotic songs. I think that the following hymn is one that our nation needs to be singing today, we need to set our sights on the One that can only help us now.
“He paid a debt He did not owe, I owed a debt I could not pay.
I needed someone to wash my sins away. And now I sing a brand new song.
Amazing Grace. Christ Jesus paid a debt that I could never pay.”
How could we ever repay God for the gift of His son, for He is truly God’s indescribable gift to us (2 Corinthians 9:15)? I like what Paul said, “For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though He was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that you through His poverty might become rich” (2 Corinthians 8:9). We can never repay such a debt, but with our gratitude can show how thankful we are for all He did.
I wonder what will America do about the national debt, that is for the president and congress to deal with. A far more important question to ask is, “What will America do about the spiritual debt we owe?”
I think that the answer is found in the words God spoke to Israel during the days of Solomon. “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14). It is past time for our nation to pay its national debt—the spiritual one! WE MUST REPENT!!!
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizon Ministries in Kingsport.
