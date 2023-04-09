The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
In 2020, I made a long list of my lady friends who had become widows. Their spouses were alive one day, and gone to be with Jesus the next.
Yes, it is appointed unto man, once to die; yet, we must occupy until He comes.
Some of us are thoughtful pre-planners who make our own funeral arrangements. We seek to ease our loved ones’ burden during this sorrowful time, but is there any way to prepare for what comes after the funeral? How does one get on with life when a spouse of 50 years is taken from you? Or your child that should have buried you, goes first?
These are tough questions that people ask every day. Every individual comes with an arrival date and an expiration date. When you were conceived, the physician gave your parents an approximate date to expect your arrival. They planned and waited, anticipated and celebrated your birth.
An extraordinary name was chosen for you. The Bible says, “A good name is better than precious ointment, And the day of death is better than the day of one’s birth.” (Ecclesiastes 7:1) What was Solomon thinking when he penned this paradox?
Think about it. If one recognizes the day of death as the birthday of eternal life; then the paradox seems logical. At the time of death, a person’s life should be celebrated instead of mourned.
In his second letter to Timothy, Paul speaks of what lies ahead. The end of his physical life is near and he is ready to depart: “For I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing” (2 Timothy 4:6-8).
The day will dawn, in the providence of God, when Christ shall return and the dead shall be raised. Because He lives, we shall live also (John 14:19). God has put all things under His feet. To live is Christ, to die is gain. (Phillipians 1:21)
I heard a minister say, “When I die, don’t say I dropped dead; you say I dropped alive!” This is an absolute truth for those who die in Christ. Death, the last enemy, will be abolished!
“O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is swallowed up in victory.” (I Corinthians 15:54-55)
Because He lives, we can live also. Happy Glorious Resurrection Day. He lives!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.