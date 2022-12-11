The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
The very word “Christmas” means the worship of Christ. Yet it has so many meanings just to our culture alone. For many it carries a message of family gatherings, of festive meals and the exchange of gifts among loved ones. Some choose a less religious approach with Rudolph, elves and television shows. I enjoy seeing the people gather in the church for special worship on Christmas Eve with scripture, carols and Advent moments. There are others who see Christmas as an opportunity to reach out to the less privileged with Angel Trees, bell ringing for the needy, shoe boxes of goodies sent around the world, and other acts of kindness in the Lord’s name.
My children struggle with what to buy me most years. I do not need much, and those things I want or need I have usually already purchased. They still find creative ways to please me with their love. Some families of greater means buy vehicles, expensive electronics or maybe even a cruise.
That first Christmas was not so extravagant. A very young couple could find little hospitality during their travels and ended up giving birth in a garage of sorts. There is no record of a supportive family gathering with them in a labor room. The smell of animals was all around. The first guests were a band of shepherds who had been invited by heaven itself. They had been living out in the field, so their aroma most likely preceded them. They were ripe. Mary and Joseph were not put off. They were humble folks themselves. Jesus would make His entrance to greet the poor, and most of His ministry would be to reach out to the poor and the broken down people of His day.
How would we react if common laborers came by our home or saw us in a parking lot with a new infant? Would we be gracious if they asked to see our baby ... or hold our baby with dirt- and sweat-stained hands? Aside from the parents, these shepherds were the first people to see the face of the baby. Pulling back the covering of swaddling clothes, they beheld the very face of God! For the first time in human history, the face of God was seen! Mary spoke a blessing to the humble shepherds by saying, “He is for all the people.” Yes. All the people. As the Prophet Isaiah declared, “For unto us a child is born; unto us a son is given.”
He came to the poorest among us first. Therefore, let us humble our hearts since we all need a Savior. And let us never forget the poor, the struggling, the less fortunate as we celebrate the birthday of a King.
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.
