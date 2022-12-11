Christmas devotion

 Metro Creative

The very word “Christmas” means the worship of Christ. Yet it has so many meanings just to our culture alone. For many it carries a message of family gatherings, of festive meals and the exchange of gifts among loved ones. Some choose a less religious approach with Rudolph, elves and television shows. I enjoy seeing the people gather in the church for special worship on Christmas Eve with scripture, carols and Advent moments. There are others who see Christmas as an opportunity to reach out to the less privileged with Angel Trees, bell ringing for the needy, shoe boxes of goodies sent around the world, and other acts of kindness in the Lord’s name.

Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.