“He said to them, ‘Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.’ ”
“He said to them, ‘Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.’ ”
Mark 16:15/NIV
When I enlisted in the U.S. Navy I joined this branch of service at the most junior paygrade possible. As a seaman recruit, I entered basic training and underwent a humbling, but growth-oriented process resulting in me becoming a sailor. A proud accomplishment! Early on in my Navy career I was provided with an opportunity to go to college and after graduating I was promoted to ensign. I was commissioned as an officer.
In the military setting, a commission refers to a military rank and authority. When commissioned one is expected to lead others while carrying out a mission. The mission to be completed will have great importance and perhaps a life-changing outcome.
A lot of responsibility is being placed upon the commissioned officer that could have a profound outcome for those impacted. This sounds important! The Bible speaks of an even greater commission, but in a different context as compared to the military setting. Let’s explore further!
The commission may also refer to an authorization or command to serve in a set manner or to perform certain acts. Matthew 28 provides insight regarding the Great Commission Jesus Christ provided to the disciples.
Prior to His ascension into heaven, Jesus gathered the disciples together and said: “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Matthew 28:19-20/NIV).
The disciples were definitely commissioned by Jesus Christ to spread the Good News about salvation through Him! While spreading the Good News they would disciple others and perform baptisms while teaching how to live according to instruction provided by Jesus. What greater commission could there be than that? A life changing outcome for those who accept Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior!
Initially there was discussion about a commissioned officer in the military setting and the importance this would have. However, an even greater commission has been brought to light! The greatest commission of all would definitely relate to that encouraged by Jesus! Go ahead! Spread the Good News about Jesus Christ! What a life changing experience that will be!
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
