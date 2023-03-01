The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
“I (Jesus Christ) am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6/NIV).
My 97-year-old mother reminisces about the past quite often. During the 1940s while she was in college she was infected with tuberculosis (TB). She recalls the treatment process, which involved residing in a sanitorium for about a year. She indicates an aspect of the treatment regimen involved collapsing her lung, which assisted with expelling the disease from her body and promoted the healing process. She also remembers receiving “the cure” in the form of a medication, the name of which she does not recall.
Streptomycin is a medication commonly provided to TB patients during the 1940s. This medication is a mold, much like penicillin, which produced antibacterial byproducts proven to be effective in halting this disease. Fortunately, my mother received “the cure” and after one year of treatment, recovered and continued college. As Mom is approaching 100 years of life, I sometimes joke with her about “the cure” and wonder if she was given a special blend of streptomycin and other supplements that has helped her live much longer than most.
We are mortal beings, and at some point in time our bodies wear out for various reasons. How about our soul? Does it die with our bodies, or does it continue to exist? When our physical body has lost its life, our spirit lives on …. but where? The Bible tells us people who have not achieved salvation through Jesus Christ will spend eternity in hell. Life can be painful enough on Earth and I cannot imagine what eternity in hell would feel like. There must be a better way … or a “cure” for our sinful nature!
The focal verse tells us Jesus Christ is the way to eternity in Heaven (John 14:6). The Bible teaches if we know Jesus Christ as our Lord and personal Savior, we will spend eternity in Heaven with Him. Absent from the body is present with the Lord (2 Corinthians 5:8)! A criminal hanging on a cross next to Jesus Christ professed faith and belief in Him and Jesus responded, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise” (Luke 23: 42-43). Romans 10:9 (NIV) tells us “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” Saved = salvation = eternity in Heaven with our Lord and Savior!
Going back in time we know that streptomycin was a medication that was a treatment for someone with tuberculosis. Streptomycin was known as “the cure” for a physical dilemma! The Bible tells us if we profess faith and belief in Jesus Christ, and follow biblical teachings, He is “the cure” for our sinful nature and we will spend eternity in Heaven with Him! Is Jesus Christ your “cure?” Important question to consider! Jesus is the “cure,” and certainly is “the Way!”