Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Do you have a visual idea of God’s appearance?
According to various verses in the Bible, God has a body, a face, eyes, ears, hands, fingers, arms, legs, feet, heart, etc.
In the beginning, ”… God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness … So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” (Genesis 1:26-27)
We have a likeness unto God. Furthermore, John proclaims this description about God, “His head and hair were white like wool, as white as snow, and his eyes were like blazing fire. His feet were like bronze glowing in a furnace, and his voice was like the sound of rushing waters. In his right hand he held seven stars, and out of his mouth came a sharp double-
edged sword. His face was like the sun shining in all its brilliance.” (Rev. 1:14-16).
Ezekiel declares, “Above the expanse over their heads was what looked like a throne of sapphire, and high above on the throne was a figure like that of a man. I saw that from what appeared to be his waist up he looked like glowing metal, as if full of fire, and that from there down he looked like fire; and brilliant light surrounded him. Like the appearance of a rainbow in the clouds on a rainy day, so was the radiance around him.” (Ezekiel 1:26-28)
God is truly an indescribable, awesome, holy figure of majesty. When we see Him, we shall be like Him.
“Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.” (1 John 3:2-3)
What a day that will be when my Jesus, I shall see. When I look upon His face, the one who saved me by His grace. When He takes me by the hand and leads me to that promised land, what a day, a glorious day, that will be.
Let us be encouraged to know that the eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and his ears are open unto their prayers: but the face of the Lord is against them that do evil. (I Peter 3:12) Amen!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
Penny Gilliam Hagy
