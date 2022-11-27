DEVOTION MAIN

The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.

 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Thanks-giving is Thanks-living! This phrase, though not spoken at Plymouth Rock that autumn day in 1621, succinctly states the sentiments of the survivors. It may be a cliche now, but I cannot think of a more authentic expression to describe the first Thanksgiving. Who can observe the giving of thanks just one day of the year?

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Penny Gilliam Hagy

is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.