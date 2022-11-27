The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
Thanks-giving is Thanks-living! This phrase, though not spoken at Plymouth Rock that autumn day in 1621, succinctly states the sentiments of the survivors. It may be a cliche now, but I cannot think of a more authentic expression to describe the first Thanksgiving. Who can observe the giving of thanks just one day of the year?
What God hath wrought brings an attitude of gratitude.
When I wake up in the morning, I am thankful for a new day. When I sit down to a meal, I am reminded of His provision. When I see my family members and feel the bonds that bind us, I cannot help but be filled with thankfulness.
All through the day, I recognize the blessings with which God has filled my bucket. My daily bread, my heart’s desire, and even my special delights. He challenges me to ask and receive! “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: for every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened. ...” (Matthew 7:7 — KJV)
As a Christian, I live with a mindfulness of God’s daily handfuls on purpose, an act I read about in the Book of Ruth. When Ruth the Moabitess arrived in Bethlehem with her mother-in-law, she was a stranger. She was blessed by God to receive a position of gleaning grain in the fields of her near kinsman, Boaz. Boaz instructed the workers to leave Ruth “handfuls on purpose.” Ruth was thankful to have work and she put her hand to excellence. God rewarded her with a husband, a home, and an heir.
Centuries later, we know the pilgrims of Plymouth Rock had suffered hardship and loss of life, but 51 had survived their first year in the New World. They were overjoyed. A harvest feast was planned and their new friends joined them. It is believed that they shared a meal at this harvest festival. Imagine, Native Americans in their daring deerskin clothes mixing with Old European Puritans and separatists in their black and white frocks. For three days they feasted and played games. The first Thanksgiving was not about taking turns around the table to express gratitude. It was about giving deeply devoted thanks to Providence for health, home, hearth, hope, happiness and handfuls on purpose; thus, Thanks-giving is Thanks-living!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
