The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Jesus and His disciples, having just left Jerusalem, were on their way to Galilee. Jesus had said that He must go through Samaria.
“Now Jacob’s well was there. Jesus therefore, being wearied with his journey, sat thus on the well: and it was about the sixth hour. There cometh a woman from Samaria to draw water. Jesus saith unto her, “Give me to drink.” Then saith the woman unto him, “How is it that thou, being a Jew, askest drink of me, a woman of Samaria; for the Jews have no dealings with the Samaritans.” Jesus answered and said unto her, “If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of Him, and He would have given thee living water.” (John 4).
Jesus had made time for this divine detour. He had an appointment with “The Woman at the Well”. Jesus was “taking up time” with a Samaritan and a woman! Another day, Jesus entering Jericho looked up into a sycamore tree and informed Zaccheus, an unpopular, but wealthy tax collector, “Come down! I am going to be your house guest today.” Who knew if you climbed a tree, Jesus would make a Divine Detour, to find you and invite himself to your house. Jesus was “taking up time” with a tax collector. It had been three days since Jesus heard that Lazarus was sick. He had waited and not rushed to be with His friends.
However, when He visited the grave, Jesus wept, but He also said, “Lazarus, come forth!” Jesus was “taking up time” with the bereaved. There were thieves crucified on either side of Jesus. One recognized Him as a Redeemer King when he said, “Lord, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” Jesus replied, “Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.” Jesus was ‘taking up time with a convicted criminal. To the woman at the well, He said, “I will give you living water.” To the tax collector, He said, “I will visit you and you will be changed. To Lazarus, He said, “I have power over death.”
To the thief on the cross, He said, “Today is the day of Salvation.” All these (and many more) who encountered Jesus had divine appointments. It was no coincidence that Jesus stayed behind at the well, or stopped under that sycamore tree, or took authority over death at the grave, or was still ministering as He was dying on the cross. Jesus was on a mission. He made divine detours and kept divine appointments daily. “Taking up time” with everyday people was His ministry style.
He preached on hillsides, in the temple, at the seaside, by a well, under a tree, on a mountain top in a home, etc. Should we not also labor in His fields and take advantage of every “street corner” to share Jesus by “taking up time” with our fellow man? Are you ready for a divine detour?
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
Penny Gilliam Hagy
is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.