“And He (Jesus Christ) directed the people to sit down on the grass. Taking the five loaves and the two fish and looking up to heaven, He gave thanks and broke the loaves. Then He gave them to the disciples, and the disciples gave them to the people. They all ate and were satisfied, and the disciples picked up twelve basketfuls of broken pieces that were left over. The number of those who ate was about five thousand men, besides women and children.” Matthew 14:19-21/NIV
While my wife and I vacationed in a Smoky Mountain town known for tourism, we visited a locally owned tea shop. Upon entering this business, our noses were quickly greeted with the most amazing aromas imaginable. We were delighted with the smells and left with tasty brewed treats that we enjoyed as we continued our drive through the beautiful mountains! The flavor of the skillfully handcrafted blends of tea enhanced the beautiful experience of the Blue Ridge Mountains!
The tea shop owner had a gracious and kind personality and was clearly passionate about the teas he blends and serves. He is from Russia and while talking with him, he quickly acknowledged his frustration with turmoil occurring around his homeland. He endorsed much disappointment with the strife and torment regarding the citizens of Ukraine. He reflected upon the hunger and discord the Ukrainians are faced with, and his thoughts indicated the world should not let them starve. His thoughts also quickly turned to America where hunger could be a problem and the government should not let its citizens starve either!
As the shop owner stated his concerns about hungry souls, I began to think about the occasions when Jesus Christ fed thousands of people who were hungry. On one occasion He did so with only five loaves of bread and two fish which were multiplied in miraculous fashion to take care of those in need. Jesus worried about the wellbeing of humanity and even told His disciple, Peter, he too should tend to the lambs and feed the sheep. Jesus certainly worried about the physical health of people around Him, and their spiritual wellbeing as well.
The kind shop owner voiced frustration and concern regarding people who are hungry and more should be done to help them. The Bible tells us Jesus Christ had the same concern and took action to correct this problem. With personal reflection, I wonder how I can do a better job of taking care of others in a manner consistent with the tea artisan’s wishes while being like Jesus Christ. Jesus did say “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you” (John 15:12/NIV)! That is great prompting for me which reminds me of correct priorities and actions. I will follow the encouragement from the wise and gracious shop owner in the Smoky Mountains while seeking to be like Jesus! I will seek to take care of the lambs and tend to the sheep (humanity)! Amen!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
