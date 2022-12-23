KINGSPORT — If you’re looking for a place to enjoy a Christmas meal among friends, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport is extending an invitation.
The church will host its annual Christmas dinner on Christmas Day from 3-5 p.m. in the parish hall. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday meal in person for the first time since 2019.
“In 2020 and 2021, we did a drive-thru and carryout version of it, which didn’t draw as many people. Before the pandemic, this Christmas dinner would usually feed around 500 people,” said the Rev. Jonathan Tuttle, Rector at St. Paul’s.
“It’ll be interesting to see how many people come back to the in-person meal. There have been people call who really missed being there,” he said.
Each year, St. Paul’s partners with food services at Ballad Health for the community Christmas meal — a traditional holiday dinner with turkey, dressing and all the trimmings. Ballad donates and provides the food (enough this year for 425 people), and members of the parish serve it to guests restaurant style.
The meal is free, and all are welcome as long as the food lasts.
“It’s not just to come get food. It’s also for folks who might want company for their Christmas meal. That’s another part of it, that community aspect and companionship that’s so important on a day like Christmas Day,” Tuttle said.
St. Paul’s has opened its doors to provide “room at the inn” on Christmas Day for more than two decades.
“There’s that wonderful story that a lot of us are going to read on Christmas Eve, about Mary and Joseph showing up in Bethlehem, and there being no room for them in the inn. We don’t want to inadvertently not have Christ in our building,” Tuttle said. “So, we open the doors and welcome anybody who’d like to come — to kind of say, there may not have been room at the inn, but there’s going to be room at St. Paul’s this Christmas.”
Anyone who’d like to help serve is also welcome, Tuttle said. And, though St. Paul’s primary service for the weekend will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m., there will be a simple service on Sunday at 1 p.m. for anyone who’d like to attend.
St. Paul’s Episcopal, 161 E. Ravine Road, is the church with the big red doors at the corner of Watauga and Ravine, just down the street from Holston Valley Medical Center.
Currently, there are no plans to alter the event for the weather. If that were to change, the updates will be posted on the church website (www.stpaulskingsport.org).