Christmas comes and Christmas goes. It only lasts one day, some people say. It will all be over after this one day, and we can put all these decorations up and away! Get some order back in the house. The candles, lights and trees — pack them all away!
When the house is undecorated, put in boxes under the bed, Christmas will be over — done and said.
That is a world view of Christmas …. but, as Christians, we know differently.
Christmas came and never went away. The babe in the manger came to stay. Bringing salvation that Holy Day. The only decoration was the guiding star, directing the wise men from afar. They came to worship! We have too. Jesus Christ made all things new!
God sent Jesus to show us the way. Christmas is here forever to stay. When we invite the Christ child into our heart, Christmas comes, a brand new start. Our hearts are filled with Christmas love. Sent to us from up above. Holy Spirit like a beautiful dove.
No boxing Him up and stuffing Him under the bed! I will never leave you, Jesus said. I am not like Santa, that guy in red. I am Jesus Christ, tried and true. My Father wrapped me in love and sent me to you. I am the gift that keeps on giving. My gift of salvation brings eternal living.
So, Dec. 25 may come and go. But, I won't ever leave you, you need to know.
Because the spirit of Christ lasts forever, every day is Christmas — love without measure. Joy to the world. The Lord has come. God has sent His only begotten son. Rejoice and shout with a loud voice, every day is Christmas when you make Jesus your choice.
Pam Gilliam-Pearce attends Bread of Life Fellowship Church in Johnson City.