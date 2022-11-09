By JAMES REASOR
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Speaking to one another with psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit. Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” — Ephesians 5:19-20/NIV
God has blessed me with an exciting ministry opportunity in the role of a chaplain. I attended formal training and licensure as a chaplain, which is an interesting ministry. Chaplains perform vital ministry and support services for humanity in a vast array of settings. Service is provided in areas where trauma and devastation have occurred; and chaplains deliver counseling, education, advocacy, and life-improvement skill training. Chaplains bridge the gap between the church and the world.
My chaplain ministry takes me into a variety of settings, which includes the community as well as the hospital. An influential scriptural passage involves Jesus telling Peter if he loves Him, he should take care of humanity (tend to the lambs and feed the sheep). One of my community ministries has involved delivering meals to older adults who could not leave their homes. Another endeavor involved assisting with a storefront church ministry that provided meals for the homeless and hungry. For those in need, this setting was also a place to escape the cold, take a shower, and receive clean clothes and shoes.
There was an occasion as a hospital chaplain when I visited a patient with a terminal illness. The patient was not expected to live much longer, and comfort care was provided. Even though the patient could not talk to me, I knew this person could hear me. I introduced myself, and I spoke to this precious soul. I also talked to the family members that were present and provided comfort and support for them. They told me of the patient’s strong Christian faith and beliefs; she had been very active in church service. This person knew Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and Lord.
During the visit, I asked if we could sing a song. A song, written by Bill and Gloria Gaither (1970), came to mind.
“Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,
There’s just something about that Name.
Master, Savior, Jesus,
Like the fragrance after the rain.
Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,
Let all heaven and earth proclaim,
Kings and kingdoms will pass away,
But there’s something about that Name.”
I had committed this song to memory because of its powerful message. We sang the song together, and even though the patient was not responsive, I knew this person could hear what was being sung. I am confident this precious soul was given a great reminder of her Savior and Lord, whom she would soon meet face-to-face. No one comes to the Father except through Him!
Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, there’s something about that name! Amen! Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health and an author.
