By JAMES REASOR
Have you ever found yourself doing a lot for the well-being of others and been happy doing so? Chances are, you have a servant heart, and you seek to do what Jesus commanded you to do: “Love one another.” (John 15:17)
There are many ways you can demonstrate love for others to make a difference in their lives, including small acts of kindness that don’t cost a dime.
Many people with a servant heart contribute to the well-being of others without a second thought and expect nothing in return. Yet a simple act of gratitude — saying “thank you” in recognition of the kindness — from others would be nice.
Gratitude involves expressing appreciation to others regarding their positive contributions. When gratitude is expressed to people, it helps them understand their helpful qualities and the important impact they have on others.
Often, individuals with a servant heart continually give of themselves. Their instant reward is knowing they did something for the good of others. I have encountered many “givers” over the years who gladly helped others and, if you tried to repay them in some manner, they quickly rejected it. I would simply say “thank you,” which was all that was needed.
People may feel burned out and discouraged with their never-ending work; they might be close to stopping. A simple “thank you” — along with acknowledgment of their efforts and contributions — could be an easy way of encouraging them.
In other words, your gratitude can help to motivate and rejuvenate others. Encouragement in this manner may be equivalent to giving someone $1 million and helps them to continue their positive contributions.
Is saying “thank you” hard? No! So if this is an area you can improve in, consider doing so.
The Bible provides multiple scriptural passages indicating reasons we should give thanks to the Lord:
“Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.” (Psalm 107:1/NIV)
“I will give thanks to the Lord because of his righteousness; I will sing the praises of the name of the Lord Most High.” (Psalm 7:17)
“I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.” (Psalm 9:1/NIV)
Because of His love and righteousness, I can be a good servant and do the work He has placed before me to do. The Bible tells us to let our light shine before others so they may see our good deeds, which will bring glory and honor to God. (Matthew 5:16)
Give thanks to the Lord for He is good! Also, give thanks to those around you, and let them know what you appreciate about them. Saying “thank you” is not hard — and gratitude is priceless.
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health and an author.