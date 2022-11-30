By DUANE WILLIAMS
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
I wonder what you do when trouble comes into your life. What you do and how you respond tells a lot of your understanding of God and your trust in Him.
When trouble comes, we need to run to God. Instead of running to God, people often blame God and run away from Him. Others try to depend on their own ability, their money, the government, or others for help. The only real source of help is God! Proverbs 18:10 says, “The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous run to it and are safe.” Run immediately to God.
Psalms 46:3 tells us, “Therefore we will not fear, ...” Fear steals your faith and joy; joy is your strength and faith is your victory. When trouble comes you must not fear. “God has not given you a spirit of fear.” (2 Timothy 1:7) Make up your mind not to be overwhelmed by fear, even if “the earth be removed, and the mountains are carried into the sea. Even if the waters roar and are troubled. Even if the mountains are shaking.” (2 Timothy 1:3-4) If fear knocks on your door, answer it with faith — and fear will disappear.
Remember what the Lord has done and how He brought you through in the past, and the times when you didn’t know what to do and God helped you. Remember when it felt like no one cared, and then God gently reminded you how much He cares and loves you. God will not let you down this time either. He is an ever present help.
Expect God to restore whatever the enemy has tried to take away from you; God wants to restore it. As God says in Zechariah 9:12, “Return to your fortress, you captives who have hope. Today I tell you that I will return to you double blessings.”
As you run to God and take refuge in Him, expect things to turn around. Praise Him in the storm. The song, “Praise You In This Storm” by Casting Crowns, says: “I was sure by now, God you would have reached down, And wiped our tears away, Stepped in and saved the day. But once again, I say amen, That it’s still raining. As the thunder rolls I barely hear your whisper through the rain I’m with you. And as your mercy falls I raise my hands and praise The God who gives and takes away. (Chorus) And I’ll praise you in this storm, And I will lift my hands, That you are who you are, No matter where I am, And every tear I’ve cried, You hold in your hand. You never left my side, And though my heart is torn, I will praise you in this storm.”
Praise will lift you above your storm.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.