As a pastor and author I read the article in the Kingsport Times News by Daniel McCarthy published Aug. 25 titled “Take Rich Men North of Richmond seriously” and found it interesting.
I love the way that he begins the article by “You don’t need a college degree to understand what’s happening in our country,” and then he goes on to say, “The rich men north of Richmond have created conditions” — may I say if not created, but encouraged the problems that we have now.
I agree as McCarthy states “There’s a social and spiritual level to the song” because they go hand and hand. John Adams, one of the framers of the Constitution, and the second president of the United States of America had something to say about a moral virtuous population.
He wrote on Oct. 11, 1798, to the officers of the First Brigade of the Third Division of the Militia of Massachusetts, “Our Constitution was made only for moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Website libertyfund.org says about this quote “Adams, and many others, believed that in a society riddled with vices, the various mechanisms created by the Constitution would not be able to function properly, with the result that the democratic republican order would be eventually supplanted by despotism.” This is where we are finding ourselves now.
Edmund Burke wrote, “Men are qualified for civil liberty in exact proportion to their disposition to put moral chains upon their own appetites.” I fear that we are way past that point, for we have those in power who know nothing about controlling their appetites for power, as Sun Tzu said “An evil enemy will burn his own nation to the ground to rule over the ashes.”
The only remedy is to return to the God that Benjamin Franklin spoke of when the writers of the Constitution came to an impasse, when he said, “I have lived, Sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth, that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without His aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings that ‘except the Lord build they labor in vain that build it.’”
I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without His concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel: We shall be divided by our little partial local interests; our projects will be confounded, and we ourselves shall be become a reproach and a bye word down to future age.
And what is worse, mankind may hereafter from this unfortunate instance, despair of establishing Governments by Human Wisdom, and leave it to chance, war, and conquest.
That hope is found in 2 Chronicles 7:14, “if my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizon Ministries in Kingsport.
