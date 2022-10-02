Devotion

We live in a land of opportunity. That explains why so many people from other lands try to get to America. Hope works in America. If you are willing to work hard, study, apply yourself and sacrifice today’s comforts for tomorrow’s future, you can have hope.

Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.