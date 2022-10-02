The Times News has teamed up with area faith leaders to share "Words of Comfort" in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Anyone who'd like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
We live in a land of opportunity. That explains why so many people from other lands try to get to America. Hope works in America. If you are willing to work hard, study, apply yourself and sacrifice today’s comforts for tomorrow’s future, you can have hope.
I recently returned from a challenging gospel mission trip to northern India. It was my fifth adventure there with some wonderful people of faith in the midst of the darkest part of this great nation. Less than 1% of the population of that vast region is Christian. Many of the locals are quite hostile to any faith other than Hinduism.
It is also a land of great poverty. The government cannot meet the basic educational needs of citizens in the more remote areas. Too many children are orphaned and living in the streets. Women are crushed by society and left hopeless without an economic future. The mission I was assisting is trying to give hope to the downtrodden in addition to spiritual life in Christ.
I had visited four years ago and participated in the dedication of a literacy school. Children who could not afford uniforms and books were not allowed in the public schools, so this mission provided an evening school with trained teachers where they could learn the basics of primary education. This way, they might one day rejoin their classmates if their fortunes improved. Without this help, they would always be rice field workers like their parents.
All the children were singing, dancing, reciting scripture, and demonstrating what they were learning. One sweet girl all dressed in bright yellow had the biggest smile I had ever seen! I asked if I could take a selfie with her and she was thrilled. I still have the picture.
On my latest trip I was introduced to the newest ministry of the mission: a tailoring training program designed to give women new skills to design, make and market clothing. Twenty women undergo training for six months. If they complete the rigorous program, they are given a sewing machine to launch their new business.
We arrived at the humble building for a dedication of this special opportunity. Many children came to sing and dance. Words of encouragement were given and prayers spoken. The 20 women sat in a long row of chairs with huge smiles. Such confidence for life! And then I saw her. That same smile. Glowing. She glanced at me sheepishly. This time the smile was on a teenager, not a child. But it was her! I pointed at her and smiled back. Then I motioned her over and asked for another selfie. She was just as proud as before.
How beautiful to witness hope in action. Christ Mission India began with simple gospel salvation, but it did not leave the people without hope.
They next took a poor girl and gave her education. Next came life skills. Now there is hope. Perhaps I will get another selfie in the days ahead as hope flourishes.
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.