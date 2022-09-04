The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Many Christians have a time of prayer and devotion on their daily schedule. Starting the day with scripture, songs, praise and adoration makes one feel equipped for everyday life as well as spiritual warfare.
You may not be a morning person. You may prefer to end your day with these same practices. In fact, according to Psalm 55:17, there are at least three appointed times to pray, “Evening, and morning, and at noon, will I pray, and cry aloud: and He shall hear my voice.”
Adam talked with God in the garden. Abraham talked with God in the desert. David talked with God in the fields. He wrote psalm songs and sang his prayers. He was vulnerable in his relationship with God — pouring out his sorrows, his anxieties and his praise. Acts 13:22 tells us David was a man after God’s own heart. Why? Because David sought the leading of God in all things!
Now, let’s consider Daniel, the captive Hebrew who was thrown in the lion’s den to be eaten alive! The crime he committed was praying. Daniel had a holy habit of praying three times a day looking out the window toward Jerusalem. Sampson prayed while propped between two pillars in the coliseum. Jeremiah prayed from the depths of the well. Paul and Silas prayed while incarcerated. Stephen prayed while being stoned to death.
There are many examples of prayer in the scriptures. Prayer warriors who called upon the Lord on the day of their trouble and He heard from His holy place. Some knelt, some stood, at least one beat his chest, some lay prostrate before the Lord while others held prayer meetings. Peter was locked up in prison when a “cottage prayer meeting” was held. The believers prayed for him and received his release, (Acts 12:5-17).
Remember Hannah who prayed while moving her lips.
Eli, the priest, thought she was intoxicated, but actually she was inconsolable. God heard and answered her prayer when her son Samuel was born.
Jesus also prayed. He prayed on a mountain, on a hillside, in a fishing boat, in the temple, and in a garden. He prayed for the cup of death to pass from Him. He prayed that His father’s will be done. Finally, He prayed while hanging on a cross.
Prayer is a powerful tool in our spiritual arsenal. Prayers, though not limited by physical space or bodily position, should be offered with thanksgiving to God. “Devote yourself to prayer, being watchful and thankful.” (Colossians 4:2). “Pray without ceasing.” (1 Thessalonians 5:17)
Be consistent and persistent. Morning, noon or evening. ... Just do it!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
