Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
In the 613 Mitzvah laws, God required a praise offering twice daily. There are eight categories (instructions) that are included in this commandment, and might I add, it is a very easy commandment to keep.
They include:
• Hallah, the Hebrew word meaning to brag or to boast, not on ourselves but on Almighty God who created us in his image.
• Yadah, meaning to worship with hands held high in the air. This acknowledges our surrender to God as though we are reaching out to him as a child reaches out to its mother when needing love, comfort, and security.
• Barak is to donate a blessing. It’s our request to bless others as God has blessed us and to bless or praise God for all his wonderful blessings, but most of all, grace.
• Tehillah, to sing or laud. God inhabits the praises of his people, and we are to sing of his greatness, his love, and his mercy toward every one of us.
• Zabar, to pluck with a stringed instrument, to blow the trumpet, to beat the drum in honor of a Holy God, music in the church and in our hearts.
• Todah or Shabach, to shout with a loud voice inviting God to help us, whether it be in a time of need, or just praise to our great heavenly Creator.
• Hallelujah, again to boast and brag. Notice the last three letters in the word “hallelujah,” “jah” being one of the Hebrew names for God.
So let us come together and praise God, not twice a day like the Hebrews, not seven times a day as Muslims do to Allah, but 24 hours a day like true Christians! Amen.
My lord, my God, my King, Jesus Christ.
Robert S. Buchanan is pastor at Hunger First in Kingsport.