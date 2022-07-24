The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
In these hot days of summer, late afternoon “pop-up” thunderstorms are common. Who hasn’t heard the rolling clap of thunder echo across the hills and through the valleys of Northeast Tennessee? Old-timers used to say, “The potato wagon turned over.” And the next sound? Are those potatoes falling on the roof? No, they’re just raindrops — but big heavy ones. Oh well, so much for the “potato wagon.” But still, how about the thunder?
On one occasion when Jesus prayed, “Father, glorify Thy name,” immediately a voice came out of heaven saying, “I have both glorified it and will glorify it again” (John 6:27). It is recorded that a nearby crowd heard the sound. Intriguingly some said, “An angel has spoken to Him,” but others said, “It was only thunder” (John 6:29). Same sound; two interpretations. Why is that? Is the answer about differences in hearing or differences of the heart?
To be sure, it is often the case that people only hear what they want to hear, see what they want to see, or believe what they want to believe. But is it possible that beyond “the want” part of the equation there are interpretations — yes, truths — that transcend the obvious, just waiting to be discerned and discovered?
So the question becomes, “Are we willing to hear, see and believe beyond what the natural senses are trained to grasp?” More specifically, “When it thunders, are we willing to hear more than thunder?”
Scripture speaks of those who “while seeing may see and not perceive, and while hearing may hear and not understand” (Mark 4:2). But Scripture also admonishes, “He who has ears to hear, let him hear what the Spirit says.” In fact, that precise admonition is issued seven times by the Risen Lord to the churches in Revelation (Revelation 2:7, 11, 17, 29; 3:6, 13 and 22). So the inference is, there is more to be heard (or seen or believed) than what is apparent.
What is the source of this deeper dive in comprehension? Solomon tells us simply but profoundly, “The hearing ear and the seeing eye — the Lord has made both of them” (Proverbs 20:12). There’s an old 19th century prayer hymn by Clara Scott that pleads, “Open my ears that I may hear; glimpses of truth Thou sendest clear ... Open my eyes that I may see; glimpses of truth Thou hast for me.”
There is a lot of “thunder” not only in the summer but also in life itself. Not all of it, however, is “mere thunder.” Sometimes God is saying more than enters the ear or revealing more than meets the eye. Would we, could we, hear it and see it? That may depend on what we really want to hear and see.
In another prayer hymn written in 1976, Robert Cull specifies the deep desire of his seeing and hearing: “Open our eyes Lord, we want to see Jesus; to reach out and touch Him and say that we love Him. Open our ears Lord and help us to listen; open our eyes Lord we want to see Jesus.”
Would that, could that be your prayer today?
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.
