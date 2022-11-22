ROGERSVILLE — The People Loving People organization distributed 1,000 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to needy families over the weekend.
The group distributed the boxes at Cherokee High School’s football stadium parking lot on Saturday.
People Loving People (PLP) was assisted at the distribution by the Cherokee football team, Beth Metz and The Heritage Lights, Faith Assembly Church, East Rogersville Baptist Church, The Bridge Church, Of One Accord Ministries and the Hawkins County School System.
Each box contained enough food to feed a family of four breakfast and Thanksgiving dinner. The organization gave out enough food on Saturday to potentially feed 4,000-8,000 people.
“Mark (DeWitte) and I want to thank each individual, family, business, corporation or organization that has contributed to another successful feeding of a Thanksgiving meal to our neighbors in Hawkins County,” said Dr. Blaine Jones, president of Four Square Inc., the umbrella 5019(c)(3) under which PLP resides. “We have been able to be involved in feeding thousands of folks in our area over the last 19 years, and we hope we will be able to continue in some way as long as we are able.”
In total, PLP distributed 700 boxes in Rogersville and 300 to families in Church Hill at the Emergency Food Pantry. Of the 1,000 boxes distributed, PLP sponsored the cost of 750 boxes, and Of One Accord Ministries sponsored the other 250 boxes.
Of One Accord Ministries will host a similar distribution of 400 boxes in Hancock County, which was supported by country music singer Morgan Wallen.
PLP is still accepting donations for the costs of the boxes that were distributed. Anyone interested in donating should send funds to P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 28.
