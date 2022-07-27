The Times News has teamed up with area faith leaders to share "Words of Comfort" in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Anyone who'd like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
Parenting is such a challenge. The dangers in society are many. Raising a young lady can be particularly challenging. One misstep can bring nightmares to life. The response of many parents to all of this is to become the “helicopter parent” and hover over them all the time. Parents who experienced pain in their youth can easily slip into this controlling behavior. What to do?
Starting in middle school, my daughter was permitted to hang with friends provided we knew the kids and there were safety protocols in place. A bunch of good kids would often stand around at football games or be involved at church functions. Actual car dating was not permitted until the age of 16. The same was true for her two older brothers. We did not want to encourage entangling romances at too early an age. But there has always been THE RULE.
THE RULE is for her to go out on a date, the young man must come by my office or our home and visit with me on a day prior to the actual date. I would not be cleaning a gun or sharpening a sword. I would always be engaging and respectful.
This tells me so much about the young man. The fact that he was willing to meet me shows his level of interest in my daughter and his self-confidence to sit down and have open conversation. We always talked about school, family life, church, hobbies and why he was interested in my daughter.
THE RULE was about establishing relationships. Because dating should be about healthy relationships, it is important to bring the family into play. I went over some basic rules of conduct, such as the need for curfew. I can never remember a time when a young man was anything other than respectful. I do suspect a few would-be suitors chose not to follow through. My daughter was an attractive and well-liked teenager, so I had several of these meetings over those high school years. In college, she was a young adult and responsible for her own good choices.
My goal was to teach her good judgment in her younger years. Finally, she met a fine young man who courted her well, proposed and then married her. After her honeymoon she called me upon her return (a la “Father of the Bride, Part 2”). She said, “Daddy, while I was gone, I did some thinking about growing up, especially about THE RULE. I think I have it all figured out now. You had THE RULE to spare me from some really bad dates and to make sure I could marry someone like Derrick.”
“Yes, Sweetie, you are exactly right,” I replied. And my eyes began to fill with tears.
“I love you, Daddy,” she blurted. And my heart was so full.
Some days are like that. Hang in there, parents.
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.
