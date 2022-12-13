ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for the Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season.

Christmas for the Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by visiting groups.

