Santa visits with a youngster at a recent Christmas for the Children party. Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches are teaming up to present 37 of the Christmas parties for children in Hawkins County this year.
Pastor Jamie Brock of Concord Baptist Church in Chiefland, Florida, speaks at a recent Christmas for the Children party at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad. Brock is a member of the Harmony Baptist Association, which teamed up with Of One Accord to present the party.
ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for the Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season.
Christmas for the Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by visiting groups.
One of those groups was the Harmony Baptist Association from Chiefland, Florida, which hosted a party on Dec. 7 at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.
A member of the association and the pastor of Concord Baptist Church in Chiefland, Florida, Jamie Brock, said the group has been participating in the event for 15 years.
“We came to share with the children of Rogersville the love of Jesus through providing presents, getting them all together wrapped and having this party tonight,” Brock said. “Doing events like this is important because we recognize that there are people in need all over. We do a lot of providing for those in our own community, but we also know that there are others around the United States and the world who need someone to share with them and care for them.”
Sheldon Livesay, the director for Of One Accord Ministries, said the ministry coordinates with local churches and visiting groups to host parties for children in the area.
The parties consist of a meal, a program and then the distribution of presents. Jennifer Kinsler, the director of Christmas for the Children, said it takes a lot of work to put the parties together.
Every child receives a new outfit, a new coat/hoodie and at least one toy. In addition, at the party kids are given backpacks they can open right away and a bag of gifts for Christmas morning. Some toys are donated by specific groups or organizations.
For example, teachers and Beta Club students at Cherokee High School donated presents for the Harmony Association party.
At the party hosted by the Harmony Baptist Association, the families were fed pizza, sang Christmas songs and then told the Christmas story. After that, the children received their gifts and had a photo taken with Santa.
Kinsler said she enjoys doing Christmas for Children because it helps kids in the community.