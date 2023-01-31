Sheldon Livesay

Of One Accord Ministries Director, Sheldon Livesay speaks to the Rogersville/ Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce.

 Picasa

ROGERSVILLE — Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report for 2022, which noted that the organization served almost 95,000 people in Hawkins and Hancock counties.

The document was handed out at the monthly Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Jan. 26.

