ROGERSVILLE — Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report for 2022, which noted that the organization served almost 95,000 people in Hawkins and Hancock counties.
The document was handed out at the monthly Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Jan. 26.
Of One Accord will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year. Director Sheldon Livesay said he is thankful for all the help the organization received from the community.
Last year, Of One Accord served 94,880 people by providing $4,968,610 worth of goods and services and helped 108 people give their lives to Christ.
Of One Accord also served 28,076 people through its three food pantries and distributed food boxes to 6,320 people. It also served 11,707 people through Thanksgiving and Christmas food distributions.
The ministry provided 6,655 meals through its senior meal program, and 2,408 lunches were served through the summer feeding program.
The Medical Mission in Church Hill, which was started 23 years ago, conducted 450 patient visits, gave out 4,094 prescriptions and performed 902 procedures.
Of One Accord also held three medical, dental and vision clinics serving 398 people.
In 2022, the ministry also distributed 1,082 winter coats, 11,708 goods such as diapers and Bibles, and 624 school kits were given to local schools for students in need.
In Sneedville, through a dental hygiene program, 1,200 dental kits were provided to Hancock County Schools. The kits were distributed throughout local elementary and middle schools twice a year.
The Christmas for Children program hosted 37 parties, distributed 1,280 Christmas backpacks and served 1,358 children, with 2,353 parents or others also receiving help.
Several new programs in 2022 also assisted individuals in need. The Mission is a program in Sneedville that conducts a pregnancy support center, school mentoring programs, life skills training in the justice center, and a very successful drug recovery program. The Mission had 9,202 encounters in 2022.
Another new program, the Heavens Bell Diaper Pantry in Church Hill, saw 2,976 people and disytributed 80,805 diapers.
The two community meeting rooms in Rogersville were used 610 times, providing public groups and clubs with meeting space.
In 2022, Of One Accord's Mission Teams, which handles distributions, home repair and other work across Hawkins and Hancock counties, served 191 people in Rogersville and 2,595 in Sneedville.
In 2023, Of One Accord Ministries plans to hold special events to say thank you for the community support it has received.