Editor's Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays."Be strong and very courageous. Be careful to obey all the law my servant Moses gave you; do not turn from it to the right or to the left, that you may be successful wherever you go. Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful." — Joshua 1:7-8/NIV
One day I left my home to drive to work at the usual time. That time of day was a bit ahead of rush hour traffic, and I did not anticipate any delays. There are about eight traffic lights in my normal commute, and most of the time they are green. There was one morning when I left at the usual time, and just about every traffic light was red. After clearing this section of road, I pulled onto the four-lane highway, and traffic was crawling. Eventually, I came to a section of road where I could see four police cruisers in both directions shooting radar and pulling drivers over for speeding.
When I encountered numerous red traffic lights and traffic much slower than usual, I found this to be a bit odd. After passing the police and the speed demons along the roadside, this was a reminder to me to follow the rules of the road. If I live by the “rules of the road,” and I am a good driver, I will be successful in this endeavor with no penalties to pay! Can this basic idea apply to other areas of my life? Let’s explore further!
In the focal verse Moses had just died, and God appointed Joshua leadership responsibilities for the Israelite nation. God tasked Joshua to guide His chosen people to the “Promised Land.” In the focal passage, God does not tell Joshua how to successfully lead the people! He does tell Joshua to speak, meditate and follow the Book of the Law (God’s instructions) and in doing so, he will be prosperous and successful! Joshua carried out God’s plan as well as instruction provided and was successful with leading the Israelite nation. What does this mean to me?
The “Book of the Law” included God’s written word to the Israelites at that time. This consisted of the Ten Commandments. If they followed God’s instructions, they would be successful with carrying out missions He had placed before them. The same applies to me! I should always read and speak God’s Word; meditate on it day and night; and do everything written in it. This will help me to be successful while completing the work God has placed before me to do in life. This may also help me to avoid speeding tickets as well. Obedience + no speeding = success!
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
