"Be strong and very courageous. Be careful to obey all the law my servant Moses gave you; do not turn from it to the right or to the left, that you may be successful wherever you go. Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful." — Joshua 1:7-8/NIV

One day I left my home to drive to work at the usual time. That time of day was a bit ahead of rush hour traffic, and I did not anticipate any delays. There are about eight traffic lights in my normal commute, and most of the time they are green. There was one morning when I left at the usual time, and just about every traffic light was red. After clearing this section of road, I pulled onto the four-lane highway, and traffic was crawling. Eventually, I came to a section of road where I could see four police cruisers in both directions shooting radar and pulling drivers over for speeding.

James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.

